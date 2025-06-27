Bikini-Clad Fan Goes Cheeks Out During Cubs Game And It Was Pure Cinema

This is how you grow the game!

You see, this is why I get so annoyed when I see those clickbait posts saying, "No NFL, NBA or NHL for three months, this is truly the dead time for sports."

Those bug the HELL out of me, and I've seen them for a week now.

Um, hello?! Do you dummies not realize that it's baseball season? It's only been growing at a RAPID rate over the past few years. I got news for you – the NBA would LOVE to have baseball's growth right now. Suck it, Adam Silver. Loser.

But, for some reason, we just … forget about baseball. "Oh no, it's officially the summertime lull! What am I gonna do?!"

Piss off. It's MLB season. And, luckily for us, it's also hot as balls outside. Haven't you noticed? Lord knows the Dems have.

Mix those two together and what do you get? Pure, raw, unedited cinema:

This is how you grow the game!

Go Cubbies! This is how you put asses in seats, boys and girls. Well, I take that back. THIS is how you put eyeballs on your sport, boys and girls. Right here.

Nothing riskier than a little live hit from a rooftop pool in the dead of summer. The cameraman zooming in? Don't you dare tell me that's an accident. He knew the play. He knew the hand he was dealt. And he went for it.

America loves a good ass. That's just fact. We're also desperate for something to watch right now, other than the left and right bitch about the efficacy of Operation Midnight Hammer.

So, the Cubs TV station (does WGN still exist?) took a little gamble here and went out to interview #ThePeople.

And they got so much more than what they bargained for. A great bum. A great call by Boog Sciambi. A viral moment on a slow Thursday in June.

And a new star.

#GrowTheGame!