Dopey Dems Are Melting Because It's Hot Outside, And You'll Never Guess What They're Blaming

The idiot Dems are BACK to blaming climate change on everything in this country. Shocking, I know.

Every few months, we do this. We forget about global warming for a bit, and it sort of just … goes away. You don't think about it (because who cares?). You don't dwell on it (again, who cares?). It's just … gone.

Until some lunatic Lib realizes it's been a while since they've spun the wheel and landed on climate change. And then, they pump out some sort of fearmongering post about how the temperatures across the globe, and we start the whole process over again.

And that's where we are today, thanks to some bumbling idiot out of Washington who I've never heard of.

So, let's go ahead and check in with Congresswoman Pamila Jayapal, who is SHOCKED at the warm temperatures across America this week …

… in the DEAD OF SUMMER:

It's hot out, now shut up and leave us alone

Good God. Incredible. They're just so dumb. So stupid. So unbelievably stupid.

Hey, Pramila – it's June 27th, sweetheart. It's hot as balls outside. You wanna know what the high was in my town earlier this week?

103.

I don't think anyone noticed. Seriously. The only reason I did was because I just happened to check the weather app to see if I was gonna be able to golf or not. That's it.

But nobody whined about climate change. We did what normal Americans do during the summer – bitched about how hot it was, sweated our asses off, and went about our days.

That's it. Americans have been doing it for decades now. Wake me up when it's 90 degrees in Boston in December. THEN you can post your cutsie little weather graphic. Until then, pipe down.

And you know what? This goes for everyone out there right now. I don't care if you're on the right. You ain't safe here, either.

Quit telling us how hot it is every day. We know. We've lived on this planet for a long time. We know how seasons work. Nobody is surprised that it's hot out right now. We do this every single year. It's always hot on June 27th.

Always, always, always.

In Florida, it's hot as shit from May-August, and then we're gonna get slammed by a couple hurricanes in September and maybe October.

It could be 100 degrees on Christmas Day or 50 degrees. You never know.

January will be coolish (for us), and then Feb-April will be the greatest months of the year. It'll be true paradise.

There. That's it. Rinse, wash, repeat. Every single year. The same thing.

Now pipe down, throw on your lightest underwear, pray for some afternoon showers, and dial it in for a big weekend in June.