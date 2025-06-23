It's So Hot, Roads Are Literally Exploding

We've all heard the saying "it's so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk."

While I have seen the occasional "sunny sidewalk up" egg fry, I can confidently say I've never witnessed what happened in a suburban Missouri town Sunday afternoon.

Now look, I'm not exactly a "global warming" alarmist - you won't find any Greta Thunberg T-shirts in my wardrobe - but this might be a sign it's getting a little toasty to start the summer.

That road literally buckles like a tectonic plate and sends that poor Toyota a good 2 feet in the air.

I was honestly expecting to hear the Dukes of Hazard theme song come blaring through my phone speaker the first time I watched this video.

That might be the single most impressive thing the owner of that Prius has ever done, intentionally or otherwise.

You know, that's probably the first time he's had an adrenaline rush in his life too; he probably had to WebMD search why his hands were shaking and his heart rate was so high.

And thank the Lord this happened right next to a Honda dealership. That way he could trade his Prius in for a different impotent Japanese electric vehicle.

The comments, as usual, were pure hilarity.

I'm actually not entirely sure if that last one was a joke or if he was being unintentionally hilarious, but either way, gold star on making me laugh, Mr. O'Rithm.

If this is happening in June, imagine what the American Midwest will look like come August.

We may see a fiery portal to hell open up by the Fourth of July.

In all seriousness, stay safe out there, folks.

It's only going to get hotter as we plunge ourselves further and further into the summer months.

Make sure you are taking precautions, staying hydrated, and most importantly don't post on social media about how unbearably hot it is like those insufferable Brits.