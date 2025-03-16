AT&T Lily Raised Over $170k In Three Days For Wildfire Victims On Her OnlyFans Spoof

Milana Vayntrub, also known as AT&T Lily, has been firing on all cylinders to start off 2025. Shortly after the wildfires hit Los Angeles in January, she started toying with the idea of raising money OnlyFans-style.

How would it work? What would it look like? The idea was there, but the details weren’t quite ironed out. She's been reluctant to go hard in the content game, but what about content for a good cause? Without question, there's room for that.

AT&T Lily knows there's a market for her content. She's chosen to pick and choose when she wants to fire away. Take Valentine’s Day, for instance. Perhaps an opportunity to prepare the internet for her charity work or keep the interest of her more than 910k Instagram followers.

It could very well be a little of both. Whatever the motivation, it worked. She gave her "sick f*cks" some content and had the internet take notice. Despite where she might line up with her politics, her content brings people together.

This is what she was counting on when she came up with her OnlyFans spoof. AT&T Lily launched OnlyPhilnthrophy. She tossed a teaser on her 38th birthday announcing that she had done a flirty photo shoot with the hopes of "Using the male gaze to fight the blaze."

AT&T Lily wants to do more of these flirty pics for charity in the future

It's a brilliant idea. One that, a few days later AT&T Lily announced, was a success. She wrote, "Gentlemen, you absolutely outdid yourselves—we raised 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 $𝟏𝟕𝟎𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 for a family whose lives will be forever changed. I can’t thank you enough."

That's the power of content. She's absolutely onto something here and she knows it.

"Every OnlyPhilanthropy.com donation has been fulfilled, but if some tech hiccup kept you from receiving your flirty photos, just forward your donation receipt to onlyphilanthropy@gmail.com, and I’ll make it right," her announcement continued.

"Until next time… I’ve never loved you more."

That's what you call a success right there. More than $170 in three days is incredible. The simple concept is one she hopes to repeat. All you had to do was donate, forward proof of your donation, then receive a flirty pic from AT&T Lily.

The more money you donated, the more flirty pics you received. They're not nudes, but she says "they're more fun than anything I'd post online."

She called the first run "a purpose driven experiment." One that she'd like to do again after raising almost $200k for wildfire victims. She wants to go bigger and better and deliver more of what her fans turned donors want.

Who saw this coming back in 2024? Nobody. AT&T Lilly had a love and mostly hate relationship with content. Now she's harnessing its power and the sky is the limit. What a beautiful moment for the content game.