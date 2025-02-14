AT&T Lily Sends Out Vulgar Valentine's Day Message To Her Fans

You lucky bastards.

Milana Vayntrub, who is best known as AT&T Lily, rarely pumps out content these days, and, if she does, it typically has some unhinged left-wing slant to it. But, you guys can't get enough of the content queen, so we keep pumping out posts.

I have to give you guys credit. You guys put your politics aside when AT&T Lily does her thing on IG. Case in point, she dumped out a Valentine's Day message and this single post has done 27k ‘Likes’ in two hours. That's big.

"Happy Valentines Day, you sick f*cks," the 37-year-old Milana Vayntrub wrote so eloquently on IG to the delight of millions, including Trump fans who have completely forgotten her politics. That's how deep their love of Lily runs through their blood.

"Have a wonderful day. Enjoy it for the rest of us who aren’t as lucky," one of her most respectable fans wrote back.

"Please please please be mine cuz I am the original sick fu#k," wrote another fan.

For those of you who haven't been paying attention Milana has had quite a relationship with her fans, hence the "sick f--ks" comment and the lack of revealing content outside of a December post where she's driving a car while wearing a turtleneck. If her superfans are lucky, they might get one piece of content per year where AT&T Lily shows leg.

Put it this way, Afghan warlords would approve of how little skin Lily has shown lately on the Internet.

But that all changed with this Valentine's Day content dump.

How long will the photo series stay online? It could be pulled at any second. AT&T Lily is unpredictable.