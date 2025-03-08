AT&T Lily Celebrates Birthday By Sending Out 'Flirty' Photos For Charity, 'Karen' Garrett & Snake On A Cart

We lost one of the Internet's greats this week

The first email that I can find from Andy Isaac is dated December 17, 2007. He was like the rest of us trying to figure out how to gain a following on the Internet and how to connect with others who had started blogs during what I consider to be the birth of the modern Internet.

In the early days of the modern Internet, Google groups were how websites connected. Facebook was still a college website that hadn't been infiltrated by website brands. Twitter didn't exist. The iPhone had been released six months prior to Isaac's email. Apps didn't exist. OutKick wouldn't be founded until 2011.

Meanwhile, there were these gangs of individual WordPress website owners out there working together to build audiences. Website operators would help each other with traffic, how to run advertising, how to modify HTML and even fill in for other site owners when they went on vacation.

Isaac ended up being in that early wave of Internet outlaws (he ran The World of Isaac) and ended up working side by side with me for a few years before he packaged his original site into a business deal and then going on to becoming one of Detroit's most recognizable sports fans, if not the most recognizable.

The whole time he'd been battling cancer. The first time I met Isaac in person was sometime in 2008 or 2009. He'd been going through treatments, but at this point, he felt well enough to get out and eat a dinner.

Over the years, we caught a Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing, a Michigan State game at Ford Field where I think they were rocked by North Carolina, there was a Captain Morgan party I threw in downtown Detroit that I know he was at, and I distinctly remember a Favre vs. Lions game I was at with him where, during timeouts, Isaac gave me engagement ring purchasing advice. It would've been the fall of 2009. Weeks later, I asked Mrs. Screencaps to marry me.

The prevailing theory is that the Internet is this absolutely horrible world where the scum of the earth hang out just waiting to prey on the vulnerable.

For the most part, my experience has been just the opposite. Yes, there have been total scumbags who I'd like to forget about, but then there are good guys you meet like Isaac who are just trying to get through life like the rest of us.

We lost a good one this week.

Andy Isaac was 45.

Things to keep in your golf bag: Medical emergency tags

I know the golf bag subject was meant to be lighthearted, but listen to what just happened to Vern's golf group. Vern is our 80-plus-year-old American military living legend from the Pacific Northwest. He winters in Arizona.

When Vern emails I listen intently.

Read up.

— Vern shares:

A few weeks ago you did a series on "stuff" people have in their golf bags- attached is the pic of a must-have item: a Personal Medical Info Card! 3 weeks ago one of our group had a massive heart attack on the 18th tee. Our group is around 30 guys in age from mid-50's to late-80's.

The individual involved was 61 and single.

The sequence of events was as follows: Called 911, immediate chest compression by fellow golfers. Called pro shop staff. They came with defibrillator which was used twice before first responders arrived within 15 min and took charge. Individual was transported after 30 min, but did not survive.

Issues : Firemen asked about medications. Nobody had a clue. No one knew how to contact family.

Solutions: We all now have a list of golfers' names and emergency contacts and phone numbers which is in our bags. We have ordered Medical Emergency tags which will hang on our bag in plain sight for all to see. It will have emergency contact names/numbers, list of medications and our directions concerning whether to resuscitate or not-DNR!

Additional tool available is our phones! All personal info, medications, emergency contacts can be put on your phone and is available even if device is locked if set up properly. Many of our people were not aware of this.

I believe we are much better prepared now.

Life is like golf: both can be a fickle bitch and you never know when one will jump up and grab you by the throat!

Prior Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance!!

Kinsey:

As someone who is aware of Vern's history of service and preparedness in the military, when he raises this topic, my alert level goes up. I'm not telling you guys how to live or what to put in your bags, but think about how much time you spend on the golf course with guys who might be able to help in the case of emergency.

I know this, when Vern zigs, I'm zigging right with him. I'm buying the medical emergency tag.

'Do they do fish fry Fridays where you live in Ohio?'

— Michael from Pittsburgh asks:

In Western PA, Lenten Fridays mean fish fry!! Lots of churches, VFWs, firehalls, etc. have fish frys as a fundraising event. I've learned this isn't common in other areas, such as DC metro where my daughter lives.

Here's a link to the fry map in the Pittsburgh area: https://codeforpittsburgh.github.io/fishfrymap/



We usually serve over 700 pounds of cod in a given week, and we don't shortcut it by buying prebreaded filets. We hand cut, bread and fry in our church social hall kitchen and serve with homemade mac & cheese, fresh coleslaw, handcut fries and sometimes pierogies or haluski. Last, but certainly not least, we serve beer!!!

Given the relatively strong Catholic presence in W OH, curious as to your experiences on this? I honestly don't recall from my time living there whether or not these are a big thing.

Other reports from SC Nation are welcome. Cheers!

Kinsey:

You can't toss a walleye 10 feet without hitting a fish fry in this part of the country. I'm not sure about a fish fry map, like Pittsburgh, but you don't have trouble getting your Catholicism on in this area.

By the way, I saw mentions on Facebook yesterday about guys getting out and landing walleye on the Maumee River. The run has begun, but it's still early.

Houstonians who have deep memories housed inside of the Astrodome, which still stands, even though many say it's time to blow up

— Tim in Texas City has memories inside that building:

Buddy...how much time you got? I have tons of cherished memories of The Dome from childhood.



- My High School played TONS of playoff games there in the mid-late 90's (our head coach at the time LOVED playing on turf in the playoffs), including our first State Title in 1997. The place was like a second home field for us. During that stretch, my Mom worked in the athletic department, so I was heavily involved with the team as a ball-boy, cord kid (before wireless headphones for coaches), etc... When we scheduled playoff games there, the whole team (players, trainers, managers, video guys, etc...) would get out of school 1 day that week to go practice and get a feel for the place. I was in 4th-7th grade at the time and would always get to go on those trips. Myself and the HC's son basically had the run of the place as kids while the team went about their business, which was AMAZING. We wandered into the Oilers' and Astros' locker rooms and every other crevice we could find.

- The many, many Oilers / Astros games I attended with my Old Man. We saw a lot of Cincinnati...(come to think of it, the first Texans game I went to in 2002 was against the Bengals too)

- The time I slipped away from my parents during a restroom break at an Astros game and they panicked, only to find me back in our seats half an hour later. I don't remember (must've been '88-'90 or so), but my Mom tells me she said, "We thought you were lost!" to which I responded, "Y'all were lost, I was watching the game."

I could go on forever, but all of that being said, TEAR THE DAMN THING DOWN ALREADY. It was a piece of crap when we were wandering around back in the 90's and it's been rotting ever since. The only people who get any use out of it at all are the midday sports radio guys who start the obligatory "Is it time to tear down the Astrodome or spend millions to turn it into an indoor water park / shopping center / hotel / convention center/ etc, etc..." conversations in July when there's nothing going on in sports. "Dog Day Dome Discussion" is a running sports radio joke around here. I don't know who exactly is keeping the thing standing but it's time.

It's in the way, it's a rat haven, and God knows what other ecological disasters are lurking inside her dank, musty walls. It's time to let the old girl RIP.

The Ts are on their way home to Idaho!

Mike T. shared these stats in his final winter European vacation blog:

Final Stats

Miles driven-7,500

Miles walked, per TGC’s Fitbit- 637 or 6.5 miles per day, every day

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/03/07/3-7-2025-rome-italy-and-the-end-of-the-blog/

Kinsey:

I'll tell you what, right there are two of the nicest people on the Internet. Two absolute gems. I swear Cindy T. would help out the scum of the earth if they were desperate for an Airbnb tip in France or Spain.

And Mike T. is always up for whatever. If I challenge Mike T. to find me something interesting along his travels, he always delivers whether it's some weird vending machine or scooter gangs in Italy. He's been an absolute treasure for Screencaps.

This morning, we celebrate the Ts.

This weekend, go get yourself a nice meal. Treat yourself a little bit like my old friend Andy Isaac liked to do on Saturdays, or Faturdays like he called them.

Go have a great weekend.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

