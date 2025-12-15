Alix Earle Hits Free Agency With Friends, Drinks & Bikinis Ahead Of Her Birthday

For those of you who are haters of love, you'll be happy to hear that influencer Alix Earle and Houston Texas receiver/returner Braxton Berrios have called it quits.

I find absolutely no joy in writing that sentence. None whatsoever. Last year, at this time, Earle was hitting the pause button on her birthday festivities in order to pour a drink on someone talking trash about her man. You weren’t going to get away with that.

This year she's heading into a new year of life as a free agent. What a difference a year makes. Ahead of this year's birthday festivities, she was delivering a tearful video explaining what went wrong and making the split from Braxton official.

On Tuesday, Alix turns 25. On Monday, she powered through and showed that the celebration must go on by hitting free agency with several of her friends, some drinks, and bikinis all around.

Let The Black Eyed Peas set the tone for the festivities.

Alix Earle’s Free Agency is Off to a Very Strong Start

If you can’t wish Alix Earle the best after that, you don’t have a heart. It's as simple as that. She's showing up, she's going to have a good time, and she's determined to get year twenty-five started on the right foot.

Count me among those on the right side of history who want to see a successful free agency run for her as 2026 arrives. Not only because I'm not a hater of love, but let's not forget the year she had.

Alix played an important role in making Super Bowl commercials great again by starring in a return to the classic "hot girl eating cheeseburgers" Carl's Jr. ads.

That should be enough to garner your support if you're still on the fence, but if it's not, she also stepped up and jumped on the trend to bring back the boobs at Coachella.

Here's to a strong free agency for Alix Earle. Let there be plenty to drink, plenty of bikinis, and when it's all said and done, plenty of love.