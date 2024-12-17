Alix Earle Pauses Her Birthday Festivities To Pour A Drink On A Guy Talking Trash About Braxton Berrios

In the latest sign that TikTok star Alix Earle isn’t in a relationship with Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios simply as a social media stunt, she poured a drink on a guy talking trash about her boyfriend.

To underscore that point even further, she did so in the middle of her birthday festivities, which, let's be honest here, would not have happened if it wasn’t a legit relationship. That came during her birthday weekend, on her birthday trip, during her birthday month.

That's how you know this relationship is getting serious. You're not doing that for someone you're planning to break up with. Going "Fins Up" and navigating NFL drama is one thing. Hitting the pause button in the middle of birthday month to take out the trash is something completely different.

Alix could have called it quits when the Dolphins got off to a 1-3 start. She certainly could have decided to breakup after Week 7 when Berrios' season ended due to a torn ACL. She didn’t.

The now 24-year-old is in on being an NFL WAG through thick and thin, even if that means she's going to have to pour a drink on a loudmouthed jabroni. She is only human, after all. Was she supposed to ignore it and leave without addressing it?

Talk trash about Alix Earle's boyfriend, and you run the risk of having a drink dumped on you

If Alix left without addressing it, then she couldn’t have turned it into a TikTok warning people to not talk shit about her boyfriend. It's not going to fly. Not on a regular day and certainly not on one that happens to fall during birthday week.

Some heroes wear capes. Some wear knee-high fuzzy boots, a cut-off short skirt, and a top worn in a way as to show off both your underwear and your bra. Good luck getting between these two.

A relationship that can survive a season-ending injury and going from a playoff team to a team that needs their prayers to be answered in order to reach the postseason can survive anything.

A guy at a bar running his mouth isn’t going to change that. Alix dumped a drink, made a TikTok, then kept the party going. It's birthday month from now until the New Year.