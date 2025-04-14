Influencers Bring Back The Boobs This Year At Coachella

If I'm being completely honest here, there's almost no chance I'll ever experience Coachella firsthand. I'm not a big travel across the country to hang out with crowds of people in triple-digit heat while I overpay for crappy food kind of guy.

Witnessing the occasional terrible performer bounce his head off the stage, trying and failing to pull off a backflip, while funny, isn’t enough for me to think I need to catch a flight to see something like that in person.

Maybe I'm just not the music and arts festival type of person. Now I know it sounds like a terrible time, but there is some good news.

I don’t know if dreadlocks and armpit hair on women are out, but according to Alix Earle and other influencers, boobs are back at this year's Coachella. So, if you are someone who ventured out or is planning to for the second weekend, all is not lost.

Alix, who is up on all that is hot and trending, announced, as she did her best to channel Christina Aguilera, "I told you guys we were bringing back the boobs this year."

Alix Earle was on top of this year's Coachella trend and didn’t let the haters slow her down

Alix wasn’t the only influencer bringing back the boobs to this year's Coachella.

The NY Post had a few more examples of others getting in on the action and doing their part to participate in the trend.

Believe it or not, there were haters showing up in the influencers' comment sections to cry foul about the looks at this year's festival, The Post reported.

These buzzkills evidently prefer the experience to be as miserable as humanly possible.

WTF are these Coachella outfits and why are they all half naked?

Is it just me or are the Coachella outfits this year A- -. You are at one of the world’s biggest festivals and you are wearing that? It’s icky.

These kids just be walking around with no clothes on at Coachella?! What in the world

These b- -ches gotta be half naked and shake a- – to show sex appeal. Boring #Coachella.

It's a good sign that, despite all the haters trying to drag everyone down with them, there are those willing to push through and fight the good fight.