Singer Tries On-Stage Backflip At Coachella, Fails By A Mile

I can't think of too many places I'd want to be at less than Coachella. The only ones I can think of off the top of my head are in the dentist chair getting my teeth drilled or at the bottom of an active volcano.

Other than those two, give me anything else that isn't Coachella.

It sounds like my own personal hell with annoying people and crappy music, but if for some reason, someone forced me to attend against my will, I'd have to make sure I catch performance from d4vd.

How do you pronounce that? Hell if I know. I think we've run out of names, and that's why artists' names are starting to look like license plates and wife passwords.

But what I do know is that d4vd gives his all on stage even if his all is too ambitious for his actually abilities, as was the case this weekend.

The singer decided that it was time to pull out all the moves and throw down a backflip on what I think is probably safe to assume is the largest stage of his career.

Honestly, I appreciate the gumption that this takes, but next time, I would recommend getting in a few reps on the trampoline or into a crash pad before trying to drop a flip on the jaded music fans at Coachella.

I bet that looked way cooler in his head.

It looked like our pal d4vd (which now that I'm looking at it, could be pronounced "David") slipped when he tried to plant a foot on the DJ riser.

And while that flip didn't work out, I would still watch 100 hours of d4vd trying and failing to do backflip them some whiny indie band or Dj who press play and then pretends to twist knobs for half an hour.