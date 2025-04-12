The Masters' Cheap Food Prices Are Putting Coachella To Shame

There's something ironic about "the elites" at this weekend's Masters tournament doing something better than those that claim to be for the people over at Coachella.

Not only were tickets cheaper to attend the legendary annual Augusta National golf event, but perhaps more importantly, food and drinks were much cheaper.

Coachella attendees are going absolutely hangry on TikTok after seeing just how much the music and arts festival is going to cost them when all is said and done after this weekend. A cup of lemonade goes for $17.

… SEVENTEEN DOLLARS for a damn lemonade? That doesn't even include Tito's vodka in it? Nah, I'm good. By comparison, the Masters are offering soft drinks for just $2.

COACHELLA FOOD PRICES ARE ABSOLUTELY WILD

If that wasn't enough, a video showing people ordering two orders of tacos and two soft drinks came to the very low and affordable cost of $102.

… In this economy?

For the many music fans out there that like to experience some of their favorite songs while pounding beers, hopefully you don't have a maximum limit on your credit card. One angry Coachella fan went absolutely off on social media over paying $16 for "warm Heineken Silvers."

"What's up with that?? You pay $16 for a beer, the can feels cool to the touch, only to walk away and sip to discover it was likely just put in the ice. Sh**ty beer made even sh**tier because it's room temp… the f**kin' worst," the concertgoer wrote on the official Coachella Reddit thread.

The Masters is offering beer for just $5.

Of course, this assumes everyone planning to attend Coachella even made it inside to pay these prices after Thursday night's camping grounds debacle in which people were waiting in their cars for over 12 hours with no bathrooms. I don't know about you, but if that was me I would turn right the heck around and stream it for free on the Coachella YouTube channel from the cheap comfort of my house, where food and drinks are not half of my paycheck.

If that wasn't enough, Coachella is also facing record temperatures of 100+ degrees, making it extra difficult to try and escape those prices.

I wonder what those attending Coachella would do for some lovely shade from Augusta's trees and cheap menu items right about now!

WOULD YOU RATHER GO TO THE MASTERS OR COACHELLA? OR NEITHER? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow