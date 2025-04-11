Coachella Chaos As Cars Lined Up For 12+ Hours, No Bathrooms And Refunds Demanded

Coachella is being branded as "literal hell" by concertgoers despite the festival not even having started yet!

On Thursday, social media was inundated with messages from some attendees who were "stuck in traffic for over 12 hours," with "no porta potties available," and being forced to go on the side of the road in front of packed cars staring at them.

The majority of the issues were from the thousands of people trying to enter the car camping area, which was backed up for miles, with many calling it the worst Coachella experience they've ever been a part of. Meanwhile, the actual Festival didn't start until Friday! (Those driving usually go on ‘Coachella Day Zero’ and stay over on the festival camping grounds to beat the traffic the next day, or so they thought).

PEOPLE WAITED 12 HOURS IN THEIR CARS

"Not only did we show up at 2am to get in line to get a good spot, but now we have waited OVER 12 hours to even get to the security check,"an attendee's screenshotted text message read. "No porta potties in sight as we waited from 2am until 3pm now. The only porta potties available were at the security checkpoint inside the gates. We were turned down all 12 hours and were forced to pee on the side of the roads. A lot of people running out of gas and no restrooms."

Others echoed the same sentiments, writing "there aren't any porta potties available for MILES!" Temperatures rose into the low 90s on Thursday and are expected to hit a nice 100 degrees on Friday and throughout the weekend.

THE NEW FYRE FEST?

On the official Coachella Reddit thread, things were even more emotional as some car campers demanded a full or partial refund for Thursday's travel chaos.

"This is INSANE. Whoever is responsible for planning and logistics should be fired and forced to give us all a personal apology," wrote one person on Reddit with many others agreeing. Others likened it to Fyre Fest - which coincidentally is supposed to happen in five weeks and still hasn't announced any of the performers except potentially Antonio Brown.

What's kind of hilarious about the whole Coachella chaotic situation is that unless you are one of the fools that ended up going, NO ONE is giving you any sympathy. It's 2025, and you should have learned by now about the "destination" festivals and how it can all go horribly wrong very quickly. Did none of you see what happened when it started raining at 2023's Burning Man Festival in Nevada and tens of thousands of people were literally stuck in the mud and told to "shelter in place and conserve food?"

Or Fyre Fest?

Sure, I get that Coachella's been around for longer and that the festival promotes car camping as their "most popular overnight option," but I've also learned not to have high hopes for anything involving a mass number of people traveling somewhere.

This year's Coachella headliners include Post Malone, Green Day and Lady Gaga. What's ironic about the whole thing is that you could easily see those artists on their own headlining tours and NOT stuck waiting 12 hours in California's Coachella Valley.

