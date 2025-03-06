Antonio Brown Is Reportedly Performing at Fyre Fest 2 - What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Antoino Brown has announced that he has been booked to perform at the upcoming Fyre Fest 2 at the end of May, leaving many people wondering if this is just the beginning of another disaster like the first festival.

"This is AB, and I'll be performing at Fyre Fest, Part 2 in Mexico. May 30th. Be there or be square!" the former Steelers and Bucaneers wide receiver told TMZ Sports on Thursday. A request by OutKick to Fyre Fest representatives confirming Brown's announcement was not returned.

The irony of Antonio Brown of all people being announced as a performer is actually quite hilarious.

FYRE FEST 2 ALREADY HAVING ISSUES

As we all know, Brown has had his share of issues and questionable decisions (and tweets) that don't really scream "Reliable."

For a festival that is in DIRE need of a comeback victory here after the original Fyre Fest will live in infamy as the world's biggest festival disaster, leaving thousands of people stranded on a Bahaman Island in FEMA tents and cheese sandwiches, having Antonio Brown as the first guest is not the best ringing endorsement.

In addition to that, last week Fyre Fest founder and convicted felon Billy McFarland, who spent nearly four years in prison for various fraud crimes from the first festival, had to walk back reports that Mexico wasn't even aware that the upcoming festival was happening!

In an exclusive story, The Guardian reported that Isla Mujeres, Mexico's tourism director Edgar Gasca, who one would think would be notified considering that's where Fyre Fest is scheduled to take place in two months, told the outlet, "We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or any company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist."

Gasca went on to say that he had spoken with various hotels that also were not aware of nor had any partnerships with McFarland or for the festival either.

FESTIVAL LOCATION REPORTEDLY SAYS THEY AREN'T AWARE OF EVENT

As news of what potentially could be another impending Fyre Fest mess quickly made its way across socials, McFarland took to his Instagram to post a video with a number of clarifications on his event. "First, Fyre 2 is real," Billy began in his video. He then laid out a number of responses to media reports by saying that they have "incredible partners with the festival," signed and ready to go. "They're in charge of all the logistics, productions and operations. This includes an incredible production team in Mexico who does not F around. There is no way they would ever take on a fake festival."

McFarland also promised that "artists, athletes and other performers are on board and scheduled for Fyre 2."

Apparently, Antonio Brown is one of those people.

I'm not sure that the people who literally paid hundreds of thousands of dollars - even up to $1 million, are going to be super psyched on just him, so they better have plenty more big-name announcements.

And as I previously wrote, for all the influencers that are planning to attend the festival should it indeed "happen," if anything goes wrong - that's on you.

DO YOU THINK FYRE FEST 2 WILL HAPPEN? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow