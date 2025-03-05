Fyre Festival 2 Is Off To A Rough Start After Local Officials Say It Doesn't Exist, Billy McFarland Responds

Fyre Festival 2 is real and tickets are on sale as we speak. That's the version of the story being told by organizer Billy McFarland, who, it should be pointed out, gave the world the first Fyre Festival. That, if you recall, wasn’t a well-executed event.

Local officials for the sequel, which we all know is always better than the original, claim to have no knowledge of the event. That could sound to the untrained ear as if this second festival is going to be another shit show.

That can't happen. McFarland served time in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding investors and festival-goers out of more than $26 million. He served several years behind bars and even came up with a 50-page plan to do it right the next time.

He teased Fyre Festival 2 for a couple of years after being released from jail, then announced last month that it was officially back, tickets were on sale, and everything was on track for a May 30 to June 2 event in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

The three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean, as it's being billed, hit a snag before anyone even made the trip for the promised "world-class accommodations and unforgettable experiences."

Fire Festival 2 is going to be a lot of fun, especially if the local authorities in Mexico don't know it exists

The Guardian reached out to the local officials on the tropical island off of Cancun and learned that the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, Edgar Gasca doesn’t know anything about Fyre Festival 2.

"We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it," Gasca told The Guardian. "For us, this is an event that does not exist."

He added, "This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place."

What? Wait a minute. How is this possible? McFarland has a 50-page plan. This can’t be right. The outlet contacted two companies that were hired to handle these sorts of concerns, and they disputed what the local official said about the event.

Lostnights, who the outlet reports are the producers behind the event, had this to say: "Fyre Festival 2 has secured top-tier private venues and hotels in partnership with our local allies who have established communications with the corresponding authorities to ensure full compliance and flawless execution."

Still not convinced? How about a really important walking update from Billy McFarland? This should put your mind at ease about Fire Festival 2.

Part of what McFarland had to say, is that the festival is real, they have incredible partners working on the logistics, and they do have accommodations. Also, artists and athletes are onboard.