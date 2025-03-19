Scottie Scheffler Puts Together Quintessential American-Style Masters Champions Dinner Menu

Scottie Scheffler has finalized his 2025 Masters Champions Dinner menu, and while it's almost an exact copy of the menu he put together for the 2023 Champions Dinner, that doesn't mean it's any less awesome.

After winning his second green jacket last April, Scheffler hinted at the fact that he may just go with the same menu from 2023. After all, that menu featured his favorite dishes, so keeping it simple and safe seemed like a logical move.

Cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp are featured as appetizers on this year's menu just as they were in 2023, but Scheffler added a third option this time around in the form of Papa 'Scheff’s Meatball & Ravioli Bites.'

Scheffler is originally from New Jersey, so adding some Italian flare to the menu seems like a no-brainer. Then again, he sliced his hand open this past Christmas trying to make homemade ravioli, so it's a bolder move than it seems.

The first course at this year's Champions Dinner will also feature something new. In 2023, Scheffler went with tortilla soup, but this year he's going heartier with some Texas-style chili. Heavier, sure, but also better.

As for the main course, Scheffler went right back to his previous menu offering up options of a wood-fired cowboy ribeye steak or blackened redfish. Mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, brussel sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes are among the sides.

Seasoned fries didn't make the cut for the 2025 menu as they did back in 2023.

A warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream will close out the meal in peak American and pure goodness style.

The 2025 Masters will begin on April 10 with the Champions Dinner taking place on the property two days prior.