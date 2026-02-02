Alina Habba Slips Into A Plunging Dress For A Wedding, BJ Cam & Spare Me The Outrage Over The NFL's Diversity

Miserable. Just miserable. This is why I moved back to Florida after living in Boston for four years. And yes, I know 27 degrees isn't cold when the rest of the country has been in single-digits for a week now, but I don't want to hear it.

It was miserably cold in Florida this weekend. I've lived here through a lot of "cold fronts." This one was legit. It sucks. It brought back so many awful memories. It also reaffirmed one thing I have always – ALWAYS – stood by:

I'd take 100 degrees over 30 degrees any day of the week. Any day. Yes, we'd all like to split the difference and be at 72 every single day. I get that. Duh. But that's not an option in this scenario. You get 100 degrees, or you get 30 degrees. Pick one.

It's not even kind of close for me. There are two good things the cold brought this weekend. Two. No mosquitoes, and I could put my beer outside and save room in the fridge. Credit where it's due. You can't do that when it's 100.

Otherwise? Piss off. This is awful.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Alina Habba makes it two classes in a row, because when the hottest girl in Trump's cabinet dumps ‘em out at a wedding, it’s in my contract that I have to write about it.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a frigid weekend of #content, the Grammy's were just insufferable last night, and please spare me your bitching about the ‘vErY rAciSt NfL’ for not hiring enough black coaches this cycle. My God. The Big Js were out for BLOOD yesterday.

Hey, Big Js – maybe they all just stunk this cycle? Ever think about that? Goodness.

Grab you a hand warmer and a shot of whiskey like I did this morning at 7 a.m. while scraping ice off my F-150, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

The Grammy's were particularly insufferable last night

I sat here all morning trying to rack my brain to find anything else positive about this cold front, and I honestly just couldn't do it. How do y'all just do this for four months? I really don't know how the parents in class do it.

My kids were stuck inside all day yesterday. Not really stuck, but they'd go to the backyard for five minutes and immediately be done with it.

I go on 14 walks a day with my kids just to get us all out of the house, give me an excuse to drink (as if I need one), and bridge the gap to bedtime. We didn't have that option yesterday. What do you folks up north do with kids between December and March? Are they just built for it better? Perhaps. But still. I couldn't imagine.

Anyway, it was awful. BUT, not as awful as the Grammy's last night. I'd rather freeze to death than ever – ever – turn this propaganda on.

The gaslighting libs were ON ONE last night. Truly amazing stuff from start to finish:

What a weekend of #content!

See? They're always bad, but last night was an extra dose of bullshittery from that insufferable group. Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga wearing "Ice Out" pins? Adorable. Truly adorable.

Trevor Noah, who got fired from his Daily Show gig because he was painfully unfunny – and replaced by a rotating group of equally unfunny morons – is shockingly stupid. Like, they're all dumb, but this Trevor Noah is a special kind of dumb. It's almost impressive. And, again, he's just not funny. There's a reason he's no longer on Comedy Central. He lacks a big part of that equation.

And then there's Billie Eilish – the Libs' favorite Gothic lesbian. She states that "nobody is illegal on our stolen land," while also having an active restraining order out against a stalker who … ILLEGALLY ENTERED HER HOME!

They are all so full of crap. I tell you this all the time, but last night really did it for me. The older you get, the more you realize you're just surrounded by idiots.

Ricky tried to warn us. HERE! Lead us off, Ricky, and warn us one last time:

Faux outrage & Alina!

Really solid weekend despite there being nothing on besides the NBA and NHL. First real weekend without football in months, and y'all somehow pushed through and got us to the other side. Thank you. Couple thoughts …

1. I'd encourage everyone who hasn't seen that Ricky Gervais monologue in its entirety to go watch it. I show it about 12 times a year in this class. It's so spot-on, especially after last night.

2. BJ cam is ELECTRIC.

3. Credit to NBC, that NBA intro was awesome. I despise the NBA, but I didn't despise it back when that intro was first in use decades ago, so it brought back some memories for me. PS: how much of an absolute DOG is Mike Tirico? Guy never stops.

4. The hit piece on Nancy Mace BETTER have cited Nightcaps plenty when talking about Nancy being hot or not. She's been featured in this class several times over the years.

5. The Melania movie is now at a 99% audience score, and a 9% critic score. If that doesn't tell you EVERYTHING about the divide in this country, I can't help you.

6. That last one is obviously a joke because Bowles and Glenn haven't been fired … yet. But it brings me to my larger point …

Let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night!

It's just so exhausting. And, frankly, pathetic. I'm really bummed to see Schrager on this list. I like Peter Schrager. He's always seemed like one of the few normal ones in sports media. But then he posts that, and completely undoes everything.

So, all the Big Js are FURIOUS that not one black head coach was hired during this cycle. They say it's because the GMs and owners are all racist, of course. It's "troubling" for them, which is the virtue-signaling word they use to act like they give a shit (they don't).

Here's the thing … maybe all the "persons of color," as Schrager said, in this cycle just stunk at their jobs? Ever think about that? Ever think about just taking the color out of it and looking at the data? I know, it's a wild thought. Outlandish, really. Old school! Try it, though.

- Raheem Morris is 37-56 in two stints as a head coach. WHY would ANYONE hire him?

- Anthony Weaver is the other "big name" the pundits are all pissed about today. I watched Anthony Weaver's crappy defenses down here in Miami for two years. I realize a lot of it wasn't his fault, but still … we're really going to be upset that ANTHONY WEAVER didn't get a job this cycle? Seriously? The Ravens hired the Chargers' DC instead. You would, too.

- People are pissed that Vance Joseph didn't get an interview anywhere. Vance Joseph was a DISASTER during his first stint in Denver. He was 11-21! Really?

- Do NOT get me started on Brian Flores. Brian Flores was hated in Miami, and then sued the league on his way out of town. WHY would you want to hire Brian Flores? Please, someone tell me.

Here's the thing … the absolute best coach on the market this cycle would've been Mike Tomlin. He is black. Had he decided he wanted to coach this year, he would've had a dozen phone calls an hour after leaving Pittsburgh. Maybe two dozen.

But that's because he's a GOOD coach. It has nothing to do with skin color, you morons. You're either good at your job, or you're not.

Here's a true story on the way out …

Back when I was sports editor at the Daytona Beach News-Journal, I had to hire a new sports writer. My first hire. The position was open when I took over, and I had to fill it.

I was told, in a quiet, wink-wink kind of way, to make a diverse hire. Gannett had quotas they had to fill, and fancy numbers to put together at the end of every year to show just how diverse we were. It was disgusting.

Anyway, I ended up getting overruled on my pick. The head boss checked the box he needed to check, and the guy ended up being – and I'm not kidding you – the absolute worst writer I have ever worked with. He was truly awful.

It got so bad, that I just stopped trying to edit his stuff about six months into it and threw my hands in the air.

He ended up quitting shortly after.

But at least we checked a box!

Take us home, Alina. Happy Monday.

