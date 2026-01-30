Alina Habba Shows The Ugly Hollywood Libs How To Look Hot On A Red Carpet, Don Lemon Memes & RIP To An Icon

Also, Sydney Sweeney somehow did it AGAIN!

While the libs were pooling their money together to bail Don Lemon out of jail, us sane patriots skirted on by to ANOTHER Friday. To another weekend. We're here. We made it. It's over.

They lost, again. We won, again. It never gets old.

Down here in big, beautiful, free, (warm) Florida, I'm getting ready for the Big Freeze of 2026. We all are. This is our Super Bowl. There is chaos in the streets. Folks are panicking, trying to figure out what the hell to do with their A) plants, B) irrigation systems, and C) water tanks.

Do we unhook our hoses? Do we run the sprinklers? Do we insulate our pipes? It's like World War III down here right now. We can do hurricanes. Those are called "Tuesday" down here. But when temps dip below freezing? It's like we were just born. We're idiots.

I've got a tee-ball game to coach in the morning. That's where my focus is. Win the day. Deal with the night when it gets here.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where Alina Habba dominates the red carpet at the "Melania" premiere.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, Don Lemon memes (duh), Sydney Sweeney somehow does it AGAIN, and — here's a stunner — a WNBA player does NOT like ICE.

Weird, I know. Didn't see it coming.

Grab you a couple bed sheets to throw on the garden tomorrow night, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

How Are Our Florida Folks Preparing For The Freeze?

Like I said, I have no clue what to do. But, to be honest, I lived in Boston for four years, so I'm not all that concerned. My biggest issue right now is my irrigation, which runs Saturday nights. I've heard conflicting reports on this.

Some say to run it during the freeze. Others say to shut it off. Woke ChatGPT says don't do it. I just blew $500 on a new well tank last week, so I'd like to not break anything else if I can help it.

As far as everything else, I'm all set. I actually want my yard to die. I would love that. I wouldn't have to mow again until April. I love when my grass turns brown. I think all yards should look dead in the winter time. It's a miserable time of year, and that should be reflected — even in Florida.

Anyway, I'd like to know how YOU are preparing for the weekend weather. I know we have a ton of Florida folks in class, for obvious reasons. Let 'em rip!

Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

What A Week Of #Content!

I love watching old newscasts. Feels like everyone from 1950-1970 sounded the exact same. Such a simpler time. Such a better time.

Anyway, I'm on the other side of the state, so I won't be getting any of that Sunday morning. But, I am looking forward to being able to put my cases of Busch Light on the back deck all weekend. That's always the biggest perk of living up north. You don't need fridge space for four straight months! The best.

OK, let's get to the best #content from another loaded week. Donny Lemon bats leadoff today!

RIP To An Icon, Alina & Paige

A great week that ended on a really sad note. We'll get to that in a minute. First, a couple thoughts …

1. Everyone is mocking the "Melania" movie because it's trending to be a gigantic flop. Duh. I voted for Trump twice, and you couldn't have paid me enough to A) go to an actual movie theater in 2026, or B) watch a documentary on Melania Trump. I love our First Lady, but let's be honest here — this sounds awful.

2. Absolutely unreal run this week from Sydney Sweeney. Her new lingerie line is already sold out (shocker), and now she's on the cover of Cosmo looking like 2000s Britney Spears:

Again, what a run. Just a masterclass.

3. Always love when Dick Bigger Jr. comes to class.

4. Trump was dumb for arresting insufferable Don Lemon because it's just going to give him ammo, but boy, is it funny.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a suddenly sad Friday night. While finishing the lesson plan for this class, this flashed across my desk:

I mean, this is a tough one. Just brutal. We all grew up with Catherine O'Hara in "Home Alone," duh. But then she made an unbelievable comeback a few years ago with "Schitt's Creek." She wasn't old. I don't know of any health problems. Not great.

Like I said, we lost a good one today. Not how you want to end a week.

Certainly not how I planned to end class. But, Catherine deserved a seat at the table today. She'll always have one now. Brutal.

Next? Before we end on a lighter note, let's quickly check in with the WNBA gals:

So, a couple of things…

There is nothing "peaceful" happening in Minnesota right now. Nothing. Tim Walz made sure of that when he stood behind his iron gate at his mansion and told people to record ICE any chance they get.

The Mayor of Minneapolis has been equally insufferable. Maybe worse, which is hard to do. Nobody talks about that, but perhaps it's a decent bit of context. Just saying.

Renee Good tried to run over an ICE agent and was told to drive away by her partner after being told to stop and get out of the car. That's not peaceful.

Video emerged this week of Alex Pretti spitting on agents, kicking out their taillights, and shouting expletives at them. Again, there is nothing peaceful about that.

So, let's be careful about how we throw that term around, Paige. Let's, at the very least, tell both sides of the story.

I know that's tough for anyone in the WNBA, but it's literally the bare minimum you could do with your "platform" you speak so highly about.

OK, that's it for today — and this week. I refuse to end class like this, so let's cheer up and allow Alina Habba to take us into the weekend.

See you Monday.

