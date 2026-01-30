WNBA Player Bashes ICE, Predictably Fails To Mention One Big Thing

Here's a stunner: a WNBA player is NOT thrilled with ICE at the moment. Shocking, I know. Didn't see it coming.

Paige Bueckers, a Minnesota native, condemned ICE during a shootaround for the Unrivaled league Thursday afternoon. No, don't ask me what Unrivaled is. I don't know. I don't care. Neither do you.

BUT, a bunch of the WNBA ladies are currently playing in it, which means we're going to get #content out of it.

Let's dive into what Paige had to say Thursday evening:

Paige Bueckers fails to mention both sides

"It hits a little bit home for me because I'm from there," Bueckers said. "It's unfortunate. Honestly, I've grown up seeing, and been a part of, peaceful protests, marches and the community coming together because of tragic events. Innocent lives are being taken, innocent families are being broken apart.

"People are afraid to send their children to school; people are afraid to go to work and provide for their family; people are afraid to go to the grocery store.

"What's going on is not OK. We hope and pray there's a change in direction from where this is heading."

So, a couple things …

There is nothing "peaceful" happening in Minnesota right now. Nothing. Tim Walz made sure of that when he stood behind his iron gate at his mansion and told people to record ICE any chance they get.

The Mayor of Minneapolis has been equally insufferable. Maybe worse, which is hard to do.

Nobody talks about that, but perhaps it's a decent bit of context. Just saying.

Renee Good tried to run over an ICE agent and was told to drive away by her partner after being told to stop and get out of the car. That's not peaceful.

Video emerged this week of Alex Pretti spitting on agents, kicking out their taillights, and shouting expletives at them. Again, there is nothing peaceful about that.

So, let's be careful about how we throw that term around, Paige. Let's, at the very least, tell both sides of the story.

Here's where I agree. I do hope things change. I do hope the direction changes. I believe that's why Tom Homan was sent in yesterday. He's done this for a long time. For those on the left who conveniently forget, he did this under Obama. He knows what he's doing.

That's why he's in town. To get this done correctly. That was a smart move, in my opinion.

But let's not gaslight here. I realize that's asking a lot out of a WNBA player, though.