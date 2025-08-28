Sophie Cunningham & Paige Bueckers Speak Out After Minnesota School Shooting – Guess Which One Got Political?

What happened Wednesday in Minnesota was and is beyond awful. Evil. Disgusting. Inhumane. Sickening. Pick any adjective you'd like. I don't care.

I have two kids, one of whom is a year away from starting school. There's a reason we're homeschooling her.

Anyway, I don't want to get into it today. It's not my lane. Not my wheelhouse. I like to keep things light and loose around here, especially when everything else is so heavy.

That being said, when the WNBA girls chime in on anything nowadays, that's my cue to step in and make sure everyone's behaving.

Sophie Cunningham, who I contend is the most popular player in the WNBA now, spoke up after the tragedy. So did rookie Paige Bueckers.

And buddy, they couldn't have been on more opposite ends of the spectrum:

I prefer Sophie Cunningham, naturally

Ugh. Come on. Really? It's not shocking, because it's the WNBA, but it's still such a bummer when they start shouting about things they know nothing about.

Again, I'm not getting into the Xs and Os today. I'd prefer to be like Sophie Cunningham, and just be disgusted by the whole thing without offering any of my suggestions, given the tragedy is less than 24 hours old.

That being said, Minnesota has some of the strictest gun laws in America, Paige. They rank 15th out of 50 states in that area, according to Giffords Law Center. They received a B rating in 2025. Their gun laws are just fine.

Similarly, their catering and coddling to the transgender community is also among the best in the country. There is no official website tracking that one or giving out grades, but seeing as Tim Walz runs the state and has bragged several times about the state being a "safe haven" for trans people, I'd imagine it would get an A+.

So, Paige, feel free to do with that information what you wish.

Anyway, I'd prefer Sophie's line of thinking – especially when the story is so fresh. Can we wait a few days, at least, before we politicize things? Of course not. That's not how most folks in America operate. I get it, to an extent.

But not when you're a professional athlete. Just offer your thoughts, your prayers, and your absolute disgust with what happened. Be normal. Be humane.

And leave the baseless gun control talk in the locker room. Please.