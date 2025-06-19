Alina Habba Shows Off Trump's Red Button, Jennifer Aniston's New Water Ad Grips America & Biden's Juneteenth!

Alina Habba is here to calm tensions in the Middle East.

Over the hump and safely to the other side. The Libs won't love that we made it here in one piece, but that's what makes it extra special.

Did y'all know that today is technically the last day of spring? Shocks me every year, mainly because it hasn't dipped below 90 degrees in Florida since Liberation Day sometime in April. I'm serious.

It's either ‘summer,’ or ‘slightly-less-hot-summer’ down here 12 months out of the year. Those are our only two seasons. Maybe mix in a 40-degree day around January, and that's pretty much it.

We've been in summer for months now. Can't wait for the rest of y'all to officially join us tomorrow! Once again, we're leading from the front.

Welcome to Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Alina Habba shows off Trump's tiny red button as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.

What else? First and foremost, I've got Jennifer Aniston showing off her fastball in a new Smart Water ad. We'll then celebrate Juneteenth the only way we know how, and cap class by checking in on how yesterday's White House visit went for some international soccer team you've never heard of.

They got the full Trump experience, boys and girls, and it was HOF stuff. Really impressive.

Grab you a Piña colada to gear up for the official start of summer, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Never forget how Joe Biden celebrated last year

Let's spin the wheel today and start with … Juneteenth! The federal holiday that was never a holiday until the Summer of George (Floyd) back in 2020.

Look, I'm not gonna take the low-hanging fruit and be sarcastic about it. It's an actual day – mainly in Texas, though – and it was actually Trump who first really acknowledged it back in 2020. That's a true story that folks forget, because it was Biden (shocking) that made it a federal holiday the following summer.

All that being said, I think folks are mainly annoyed with the whole thing because it's a reminder of all the virtue-signaling the Dems have done/continue to do. I'm just being honest. This day was around forever, yet none of the Dems – or the virtue-signaling sports teams – cared to acknowledge it until 2020.

Weird how that works, right? It's almost as if they've never really cared, but have to now act like they care because of #TheMob.

Go back and try to find all the "Happy Juneteenth" posts from NFL teams pre-2020. They ain't gonna be there. I'm telling you.

And I think that's probably what annoys folks the most. It's not the day. It's the virtue-signaling. And we're all just so tired of the virtue-signaling.

Sort of like … this! This shit is just exhausting.

But goodness, it's funny:

The wokes are coming after Sophie!

Joe Biden gave us so many memorable moments during his four-year autopilot run, but this one right here is easily my favorite. It's not even close.

And I feel like it doesn't get talked about enough. Maybe it's because the debate happened, like, a week later and really derailed the whole thing? Maybe it's because people are scared to touch it, because it has to do with Juneteenth?

But I love it. I've never seen someone A) look more out of place, or B) stand still for that long without literally moving a single muscle. That's maybe the most impressive thing Joe ever did. The sheer strength it took to not move for that long? No shot I could do it.

And they said he wasn't fit to serve?! Come on! Look at that commitment! So impressive.

Anyway, Happy Juneteenth to all who celebrate! Even the wokes who are trying to banish Sophie Cunningham from the WNBA:

Alina Habba's Trump button, what a moment for this soccer team, and Jen guzzles some H20!

Disgusting move here by the wokes in the WNBA! Now, this petition is 100% real. But, I'm only 50% sure it's not a troll. Regardless, the fans in the comments section had a FIELD day with it.

Let's mine some gems:

She’s definitely a dirty player. All her new supporters that only watch the W for CC have obviously never seen all of the cheap shots and dirty plays by Sophie over the years. It’s literally something she’s known for. Other players, who are far less aggressive, have been black-listed by the W for less.

Remove her.

It’s time for her to go.

Sophie Cunningham needs to face the consequences of her actions.

Ruining the game with her nasty antics!

Amazing. God, what a time to be alive. What a moment here for Sophie Cunningham. Can't wait to see how she responds. Eyes peeled.

Now, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into the final night of spring. First up? Let's check in with Alina Habba as tensions rise in the Middle East and Trump contemplates blowing some shit to smithereens:

Does Alina look worried about global tensions? Don't think so. Calm as a cucumber. When she starts to look worried, I'll get worried. Until then, it's business as usual.

Do your job!

Next? When Alina and her pal finally left, Trump returned to his desk with a soccer team nobody had ever heard of and started PEPPERING them with questions about men in women's sports.

You ever seen a group of dudes squirm like this before? (Except on The View, of course)

Hilarious. From start to finish, this was fine work by 47. It really is amazing to watch Trump just navigate global tensions with a random soccer team standing behind him the whole time.

He did the same thing a few months ago when he was fielding questions about Tariffs and Ukraine during the NASCAR visit. What a moment for those young men! Maybe grow a set of nuts and answer the damn question next time, though.

You're in America, fellas. Act like it.

OK, that's it for today. Good work by everyone involved. Let's hydrate our tails off with Jennifer Aniston and have ourselves a big Thursday night.

See you tomorrow.

