Alina Habba Hits The Beach, NFL Draft Star Gia Duddy's Summer Bikini & Jordon Hudson's Message To The Haters

We also talk car insurance and Around the Horn!

Over the hump and safely onto the other side – and buddy, the other side of this particular week is pretty damn beautiful.

Memorial Day weekend is just about here, boys and girls. Do we even bother showing up to work tomorrow? I will, but I'd like everyone else to go ahead and turn a three-day weekend into a four-day weekend.

Frankly, any pro worth their salt would've put in for tomorrow off months ago. It's a tale as old as time.

Look up all the holidays for that year, and see how many already-long weekends you can extend. You're too late for Memorial Day, but the Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year. You're welcome in advance!

On that note, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we get the big weekend started early with NFL Draft WAG Gia Duddy, and go from there.

What else? I've got JordOn telling the haters to piss right the hell off over dinner, a car insurance question for our car insurance enthusiasts in today's class, some reader mail, and Alina Habba enjoyed a night at the beach before putting away disgusting criminals.

God, what a woman! What a country.

Grab you some vodka, mix it with some soda, slug it down like a patriot, and then settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Where do we stand on this car insurance move?

So, we're gonna start out today with a little ‘inside baseball.’ Mainly because it's A) my class, but also B) because you all provide me with valuable insight and some of you are way smarter than me.

Some, not all. Let's not get big heads as we head into the weekend.

Anyway, the First Lady and I have recently realized we're poor, and we need to budget better, so we started going through our accounts.

Pro tip: download the Rocket Money app. It's insane. Greatest app ever invented.

Anyway, we found out that we've been paying $258 a MONTH for car insurance with Allstate for months now. At least a year. Besides our mortgage and the 17 Publix trips a week, that is, by far, our biggest expense. Not even close.

So, I did something I've never done – shop it around. I've been an Allstate guy for years now, mainly due to laziness.

After talking to just about everyone known to man, I zeroed in on Progressive, which quoted me at literally half of that for six months – with the same exact coverage. I know it is, because I went through it line-by-line and compared it myself.

So, does anyone here use Progressive? Am I an idiot? Am I just late to the party? Am I finally an adult now?

Give me a pulse check. I need it. (PS: I've already paid and switched, so try to soften the blow if you're coming in hot)

OK, here's some JordOn smut to get us back on track!

Let's get to our daily JordOn Hudson update

Amazing. God, I love these two. I told JordOn not to give these smug haters an inch yesterday, and our girl delivered last night with a ‘f--k you’ Instagram post after going radio silent for weeks.

That's how you know she's a Nightcaps student. They're always watching, folks, trust me.

"Old Bay with my old bae." Pure class here from JordOn. She's taking on fire left and right, and she still finds time to sit down with Bill, enjoy a solid sunset meal, and then fire up a grenade towards the haters.

I've known since Day 1 that this chick had it. Sometimes, when you do this long enough, you can just feel it in your plumbs. Much like Bill has, I'm sure, over these past few months.

Are these two engaged? No clue. There are rumors swirling that it's already a done deal. Some say Bill's already updated his Nantucket yacht to reflect his new commitment.

Regardless, I think we're in for a huge few months of #content. The season's right around the corner, so they need to get after it NOW.

Luckily for us, JordOn seems more than up for the challenge.

Gia, Alina, and ump hate?

I've got boots on the ground in Nantucket already for the summer, and I've alerted them to keep their eyes peeled. My goal is to get JordOn in this class for an exclusive before the summer ends. I think we can pull it off.

There are sharks in the water, and we're throwing her a rope. We're #TeamJordOn around here. Come use Nightcaps to really piss off the haters. We'd love it.

OK, let's get to the hot girls. Way too much talking so far today. Come on down, Gia Duddy! It's been a MINUTE:

Can't believe it's been over two years now since Gia Duddy turned on all of America during Will's infamous draft night slide. Time flies!

And, as always, don't forget where you saw her FIRST. Right here, in Nightcaps class, hours before she became an internet star. We set trends around here. We don't follow them. Remember that!

Next? Let's check the ‘ol PO box on the way out, because it’s getting a bit full.

From Paul in St. Paul, who has some thoughts on Around the Horn getting the axe tomorrow:

Zach,

This dreadful show was on ESPN for the past 23 years!!!

That shocks me because I couldn't stomach 23 minutes of that stupid production with their collection of woke mopes, and not the least of which was that idiot host, Tony Reali.

Thanks, Paul! And amen.

Around the Horn is finally done after tomorrow's show, which nobody will watch, and we'll all be much better off for it.

If I ran ESPN, I'd replace it with an hour-long episode of Baseball Tonight every day, but I assume they'll instead choose some other insufferable piece of programming that spends 45 minutes talking about how awful white people are.

Oh well.

Next? Let's check in with Len M., who was NOT a fan of my umpire take from yesterday:

The claim was the pitch was down the middle. Straight on, could be, however, the video sideview in your post shows the that pitch was CLEARLY below the knees.

If the side view is to be believed, the pitch, with some fade, was just below the batter's front knee and hit the ground at the front of the batter's rear foot. Contrary to all the ump haters, that was a GREAT call. And I have no skin in this since I am not a fan of either of the teams.

If you critique something, you need to get it right, before anything else.

I'll go ahead and humor Len and leave it up to the class. Was this pitch a ball?

I'm gonna go ahead and stick with my original take that it was an awful call and the ump should've been ejected.

BUT, I also want to be clear that I'm not an "ump hater." I don't hate umpires. I don't even want robo-umps! I love the human element … sometimes.

I just want accountability, which is why I proposed that these calls should be reviewed, and if they're overturned, the ump who made the shitty call should be tossed from the game.

Eye for an eye. Simple.

OK, that's it for today. Good work all around. Hang in there, folks. Few more hours, and we're home-free.

Take us into a big night, Alina!

