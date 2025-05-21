Bill Belichick's Jealous Ex Attacked Jordon Hudson And Her Friend On Nantucket Last Christmas

Linda Holliday and the Island of Nantucket vs. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Game on this summer.

The haters continue to attack Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, and I'm getting sick of it.

Now, to be fair, this latest ‘hater’ had good reason to go after our girl. I won't get in the way of this one. While I'm all about true love, sometimes, you have to let the gals have at it and just step aside.

That's what we had last Christmas on Nantucket, when Bill's ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, reportedly confronted JordOn at a charity event at the Dreamland Movie Theater.

The incident took place during the island's Stroll weekend – the final big weekend of the year before the place becomes a ghost town until May – and got pretty heated, according to boots on the ground.

Linda, for those who don't know, has a place on the island, along with Bill. Some sources say she's got all of Nantucket on her side, and there's some sort of weird rebellion going on against JordOn.

We'll address that here in a second. But first, more, from TMZ:

Get 'em, JordOn Hudson!

Holliday's daughters – Ashley and Kat Hess – were DJing the bash. According to a Dreamland incident report, at around 9:30 PM, Holliday contacted an event official with a Hudson-related issue.

The documents state Holliday was upset by the presence of Belichick's current girlfriend ... believing it was "inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters."

"She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises," the official wrote in the report.

A short time later, according to the documents, Holliday was seen on security video confronting Hudson with a few of her friends right in the middle of a dance floor -- where roughly 200 people were partying.

The documents state as the Dreamland official approached the scene, Holliday and her friends "backed away" as the person questioned Hudson.

I mean, piss right the hell off, Linda. What a witch. JordOn's just minding her own business, dancing with some friends while Bill's off on a recruiting call with some five-star in Texas, and here comes Linda Holliday to ruin the whole damn night.

Typical Nantucket high-class behavior, too. The socialites on the island act like their shit don't stink. Now, to be fair, maybe it doesn't. I don't know. They have billions of dollars. I have dozens of dollars. I spent many summers serving them cocktails on the beach. I get it.

PS: I also tried to get married at Dreamland. Didn't happen. Chose the White Elephant instead. Can't hide money!

Anyway … the Nantucket socilites are the worst. And by the way, this story ain't done! Apparently, Linda threatened JordOn's Miss Mass 2024 friend, Melissa Sapini:

"I asked Ms. Hudson if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity the above individuals felt towards her," the official wrote in the docs. "She defended herself by saying she'd done nothing wrong, and it was her first time attending Christmas Stroll and wanted to attend the 'big party' going on that night, which happened to be the one featuring the Hess Twins."

"She said she was not looking to cause any problems, but just wanted to go out and have fun with her friend."

After being reminded there were only a few minutes remaining in the party, Hudson agreed to leave – but as she and Sapini were walking out, the event staffer stated Hudson told them Holliday, who has ties to the pageant world, threatened Sapini while they were on the dance floor.

She said Holliday told Sapini if she "valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are."

Holliday allegedly added that she "had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

God. This chick is just the worst. Hey, Linda, maybe if you weren't such a prick you'd still be with Bill. Ever think about that?

I hope JordOn doubles down this summer and really starts to take over the island. She's young. She's hot. She's 24. She's (maybe) engaged to Bill Belichick.

You're telling me that won't play at the Chicken Box on a Monday night in June? According to Page Six, Linda's already bracing for this:

"His ex, Linda, is working the philanthropic and social circles and she [Hudson] wants to get more involved," a Nantucket society source told Page Six.

"She’s trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing."

"People on Nantucket are pretty sophisticated. You could be sitting at Galley Beach restaurant and if [Hudson] walked in, 90% of the place would roll their eyes. No one is going to be welcoming her with open arms.

"It’s cliquey here. Very cliquey. You have the group that picks two or three charities, they’re really into that and focused."

Couple things, from someone who knows the island better than anyone here. Some of that is true. Some of it's bullshit.

Ninety-percent of Galley Beach wouldn't "roll their eyes" at JordOn walking in with Bill. I worked Galley Beach. It's expensive, but it ain't that expensive. The worst of the worst billionaires ain't there. They ain't going to Galley Beach. That's too mainstream for them. If I could afford to go there on my honeymoon for dinner one night, it ain't that exclusive.

But, Nantucket can be a cliquey place. A bunch of money there. An insane amount, actually. And a lot of that money is just rich old white women who married into the oil business.

That's a tough nut to crack, which means JordOn's gonna have her work cut out for her this summer.

Like I said, if she sticks where she belongs – Chicken Box, Rose n' Crown, Cisco Brewery, a couple Bartlett's Farm ‘farm parties’ – she'll be just fine. She'll be a star.

But if she wants to venture out into Linda's World … buckle up. It's gonna be a war.

Game on.