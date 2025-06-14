After Stark Warning From DeSantis, Let's See How Florida Protestors Blocking The Road Treated A Green Light

Happy No Kings Day to all who celebrate! And that's mostly the lunatic Dems, who organized this dumb protest.

The same people, by the way, that forced a sitting president out of office and forced their own people to back a candidate that nobody voted for. But that's not the point of this blog, so I'll spare everyone for the time being.

The point of this blog is, however, the ongoing protests. There have been a ton of them in this country over the past week, mainly out in insufferable California because everyone is crying about ICE.

And when I say ‘protests,’ I really mean riots, because that's what they are. Riots. Not peaceful protests, as the Dems like to shout, but disgusting, pathetic, dangerous riots.

Cars are burning in LA and Seattle. Businesses are destroyed. People are throwing BRICKS at the police. When they're not doing that, they're spitting on them.

It's pathetic. It's childish. It's gross.

And, of course, it will NOT be tolerated down here in the great, big, beautiful, free, Law & Order state of Florida.

Earlier this week, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a stark warning to protestors: act like a jackass, and you'll probably get shot. Frankly, I'm being way too nice putting it like that. Sheriff Wayne didn't mince words.

That came on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis telling folks they had the green light to run anyone over who A) blocked traffic, or B) posed a threat while in your vehicle.

Now, let's see how the folks in this state have responded:

Florida is run by adults

Yes! Another win for Florida. Look, I've been banging this drum since COVID …

The difference between Florida and California is just stunning. I can't believe anyone voluntarily lives in California at this point. I know the weather is great, but that's it. Well, watching sporting events at a decent hour is pretty cool, too. I'll give 'em that.

But other than that? No shot. Look at how Gavin Newsom handled COVID versus Ron DeSantis. Who was right?

Now, look at how Gavin handles ‘PeAcEful PrOtEsTs’ versus Ron, and see which state comes out better in the end. No contest, because Florida is run by an adult. California is run by a child who is way more focused on his political aspirations than doing what's right and necessary for his state.

Ron DeSantis sent a clear warning this week. The psychopath Sheriff in Brevard followed up on it. And the anti-ICE protesters promptly moved out of the way in Tampa.

Funny how that works.



