Florida Sheriff Issues Deadly Threat To Violent Rioters: 'We Will Kill You'

Florida isn't playing games when it comes to keeping the state safe.

Don't attack the police in Florida if you want to live to see the sun come up.

There have been significant riots and chaos since last weekend in Los Angeles in response to an immigration raid carried out by President Donald Trump's administration.

The scenes looked like something out of "The Purge." Police were attacked, rioters waved foreign flags and it was totally out of control. Fortunately, it appears the situation has died down after the military and law enforcement moved in.

Florida Sheriff issues violent warning to rioters.

While the police in California might be handcuffed by their leaders, cops in Florida most certainly are not.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made that clear while speaking about the difference between peaceful protests and potentially deadly ones.

His message:

Threaten a cop with a weapon and you're going to die.

"If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not going to play. This has got to stop. You're watching what's taking place out there," Ivey told the media during a Thursday briefing.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

And that attitude right there is why you don't often see mass problems in Florida. It's a law and order state, and the police don't play games.

If you're going to put people's lives in danger, then they are going to respond with the necessary force. They don't have any other choice.

This also isn't a new attitude in Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a national icon, straight up told people in Florida to get guns, said homeowners should shoot invaders and encouraged good people to engage looters breaking into homes.

Law and order!

Florida doesn't play games, and that's the way it should be. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.