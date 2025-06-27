Adam Sandler Skipping California On Upcoming Headlining Tour Is Hilarious

Get ready to see a lot of Adam Sandler in your lives, unless you're in California.

The longtime comedian-actor who prides himself as just being a regular guy is gearing up for what's about to be a heck of a next couple of months after announcing a two-month, full U.S. Tour that notably skips California.

"Let's have some fun," the 58-year-old Sandler tweeted on Thursday before unveiling the 30-date tour that will kick off on September 5th in Jacksonville, Florida and conclude in what I'm sure will be a very sober and not rowdy whatsoever time in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1st. Fans have already started posting their ticket receipts in anticipation of what is absolutely going to be a hilarious and witty night of laughs and nostalgia that has made Sandler fans excited to see him back on stage once again.

He'll even be stopping by Indianapolis on October 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse… maybe he'll bring out Caitlin Clark?!

NO CALIFORNIA DATE IS TRUE COMEDY

"Do you have an outstanding warrant in California or something?" one fan asked after noticing that the Golden State was left off Sandler's tour stops.

"Yeah, what did we do wrong? No shows at all???" asked another bummed Californian.

Although there's no clear reason why Adam Sandler is ditching California, leave it to good ol' social media to never hold back their opinions.

"Californians, like Democrats, don't like Jews," Drew responded.

HAPPY GILMORE 2 SET FOR JULY 25TH RELEASE

Whether it has anything to do with Brooklyn-born Sandler having some contempt for Los Angeles Karen Bass, or maybe he doesn't want to put some Hollywood snobs on his guest list, nevertheless, it's pretty funny to leave out California, especially since Sandler lives there (for now).

Sandler's upcoming tour will take place just a month after the release of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 movie. As someone who is a millennial, I can't tell you how excited my friends and I are about this.

When I spoke with John Daly in Nashville last year, and he exclusively revealed that he was going to be making a cameo in the film, I literally pumped my first and said "hell yeah!"

Is Happy Gilmore 2 going to be dumb? Absolutely. But it's going to be a fantastic movie with some laughs that in no way will be Oscar-worthy, which is completely fine for Sandler's fans. If you want actual Adam Sandler humor, then go see him on his newly announced tour!

