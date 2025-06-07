Adam Sandler Offers Raven's Derrick Henry A Movie Role With One Major Catch

The Ravens running back had praised Sandler during an appearance this past week on The Dan Patrick Show.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry's longtime dream of being in an Adam Sandler movie came one step closer this week, after the Happy Gilmore star offered him a role with one stipulation: Rush for over 2,000 yards this season.

Sandler got wind of Henry's fandom after Baltimore's Pro Bowl running back appeared on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week when Henry's eyes lit up after he noticed that Patrick was wearing a Happy Gilmore 2 hoodie. "Can you do me a favor? If you ever see him again, tell him I'm a really big fan and would really love to meet him one day," Henry, who seemed more interested in wanting to talk about Adam Sandler than his own recent two-year, $30 million extension, asked Patrick.

Two days later, the Ravens running back was handed a cell phone by the team's vice president of communications, Chad Steele, who had a video from Sandler offering him a movie role in one of his upcoming films, but only if Henry rushes for 2,000 yards.

"Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie, but we'll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it," Sandler said in the video that was also played on Patrick's show on Friday. "I love ya and keep it up."

Not only is Derrick Henry going to be hell-bent on wanting to help his team return to the playoffs and hopefully go further than last year's heartbreaking 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs, but now his potential future movie star career depends on it!

Henry is one of only nine NFL players to accomplish the 2,000+ feat, which he did so in 2020. No player has done it twice, although last season he came close when he finished with 1,921 yards for the season.

During Friday's show, Patrick said Henry reached out to him privately and thanked him for the cool shout out from Sandler, who is gearing up for the release of Happy Gilmore 2, which hits Netflix on July 25.

It's unclear which movie Sandler has eyed for Henry, although Patrick alluded to maybe it being "Growns Ups 3." Fans on X quickly shot down that idea however, and instead hoped that Sandler would continue on reviving his 90s such as a Billy Madison or The Waterboy sequel.

One thing's for certain: Derrick Henry won't be playing the role of a waterboy this season, but he may need plenty of it as he's destroying defenses.

