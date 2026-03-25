The 'Ace Ventura' Robo-Rhino That Butt-Birthed Jim Carrey Sold For Crazy Money

That sounds more like what it should've gone for in the first place!

A couple of weeks back, one of the most historic pieces of movie memorabilia to ever grace the silver screen hit the auction block.

I'm not talking about the "Rosebud" sled from "Citizen Kane" (whoops, spoiler alert) or the Ark of the Covenant from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" that melted off all of those Nazis' faces (whoops, spoiler alert again); I'm talking about the robotic rhino from "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls."

Yes, the one that butt-birthed a naked Jim Carrey.

Is there any other iconic movie robo-rhino?!

Back when the auction was announced, I was stunned that the starting bid was only $2,000.

I mean, imagine being able to get any robotic rhinoceros for that much, let alone the most famous one in movie history.

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Of course, once some serious "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls" collectors got into the fray, the price was sure to jump up. However, the projected high-water mark of what it was going to fetch was $8,000.

Which, while not a small sum of money, is a relative bargain.

But when the gavel finally fell on this bad boy, the final price was a stunning $59,850.

Now, that sounds more like what it should've gone for in the first place.

In fact, I'm starting to have some suspicions about auctions. I think they're low-balling some estimates, so when it sells, they can go, "Whoa, look how much it went for! Who'd've thunk it?!"

Something similar happened with Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour's legendary black Fender Stratocaster, which sold for more than $10 million over the estimated $2-4 million.

But hey, it doesn't change the fact that someone spent a BMW i4's worth of money on a robotic rhino that shat a comedian in a cash-grab comedy sequel.

I just hope that whoever spent that kind of bread on this beauty busts it out at parties for impromptu reenactments of its iconic scene.