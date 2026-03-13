Axes From The Late Jim Irsay's Guitar Collection Sold For Record-Setting Amounts

It's no secret that late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had one of, if not the best, guitar collection on the planet, which included some of the most iconic instruments in rock and roll history.

However, after Irsay's death last year, a bunch of guitars from his collection hit the auction block at Christie's in New York City, including one that set the record for the most expensive guitar ever bought at auction.

That guitar — which actually reclaimed the record — is Pink Floyd axe man David Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster.

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I promise you, if that doesn't ring a bell, you'll see a picture of it and go, "Oh, yeah, that one," even if you're not into guitars.

It's synonymous with Gilmour, and that's why it went into the auction with an estimated price of $2-4 million, per Guitar.com.

However, it sold for a mind-blowing $14,550,000.

Irsay bought that guitar for $3.97 million in 2019.

That's one hell of an investment.

Gilmour's strat was just one of the iconic guitars up for sale. Others included Jerry Garcia's legendary "Tiger" guitar (in the middle of the above tweet), and the Fender Mustang that OutKick's Auston Perry's favorite Kurt Cobain played in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video (left).

Those went for $11.5 million and 6.9 million, respectively.

But wait, there was more.

Eric Clapton's custom-painted 1964 SG known as "The Fool" sold for a cool $3 million.

Another '64 SG, which was used by George Harrison on the Beatles song "Paperback Writer," sold for $2,271,000.

There's plenty more on the Christie's website, but one that caught my eye is a unique guitar that fetched way above the $100,000-$150,000 it was estimated to be, and that was one of Prince's Cloud guitars, which went for $635,000.