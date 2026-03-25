Stephen Colbert Is Making A 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie, And Everyone Should Be Asking One Question

Stephen Colbert is developing a new "Lord of the Rings" movie, but is this necessary?

Stephen Colbert is currently developing a "Lord of the Rings" film…..for reasons I can't seem to explain.

Peter Jackson surprised "LOTR" fans on Tuesday when he revealed that the late-night talk show host is knee-deep in working on a script for a new movie.

You can watch the announcement below, and then we'll dig in.

Stephen Colbert developing "Lord of the Rings" movie.

First, let's start with what we know. Variety reported the film will be called "The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past," and the plot is as follows:

"Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began."

Now, let's get to the question everyone should be asking:

Why the hell is this necessary?

I legitimately thought this was a prank when I saw it floating around Twitter. Variety reported that Colbert, whose show is nearing its end, is a huge fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

Good for him. I'm sure he is. I am too, but you don't see me messing with what can only be described as a masterpiece trilogy.

Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" films were unprecedented achievements when they came out, and racked up a total of 17 Academy Awards.

In what world do we need to return to the "LOTR" universe and start messing with it? I wasn't even a big fan of "The Hobbit" films being made. Are there no red lines left in society? Do we not live by a code?

Some dogs are best left sleeping. Colbert could create an incredible movie. He could also release a total dud that is a blemish on Jackson's trilogy.

There's no clear timeline for the release of "The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past," and I'm not holding my breath it comes even close to the trilogy. What are your thoughts on this situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.