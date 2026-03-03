The 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' Mechanical Rhino From THAT Scene Is For Sale

That would look cool in my office...

When I was a kid, I watched the Jim Carrey vehicle, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, countless times.

It may explain my affinity for Hawaiian shirts and my disdain for Dan Marino's holding abilities (Lace's out, Dan; C'mon!).

But I also watched its sequel, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, almost as much.

Most people don't remember the plot of that one — hell, I'm not even sure I can; I think he's looking for a bat… maybe? — but we can all remember the infamous mechanical rhino scene.

And, if you've ever been in the market for a mechanical rhino that once birthed a naked Jim Carrey from its rectum, you're going to want to hear this.

It's such a great scene, and in fact, it's so good, I think people forget it's from the sequel.

Now, I would've assumed that rhino was taken to some prop house and used in some other flicks until it was just chopped up for parts, but it's still around and is about to hit the auction block.

The auction gets underway later this month, and the starting bid is a pretty reasonable-sounding $2,000.

I mean, that's still a lot, but we're talking about one of Hollywood's most iconic mechanical rhinos.

It's expected to fetch between $4,000 and $8,000, which, again, is way less than I would've guessed.

What a piece to have in your office, living room, backyard, or, if your HOA is super chill, front yard.

Imagine showing this off to friends.

You'd be like, "Yeah, just picked this up recently. It's the robo-rhino that naked Jim Carrey crawled out of in the Ace Ventura sequel. Want to see me crawl out of its butt?"

What. A. Flex.

The problem is that everyone would be calling you at all hours of the night to ask if they could slide out of your mecha-rhinoceros' B-hole so they can post it on Instagram.

I get that that comes with the territory when you buy something like this, but it would still get old after a bit.