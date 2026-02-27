Hollywood Liberals Devastated As David Ellison’s Paramount Wins Warner Bros Bidding War

'Ellison scares the s*** out of me,' an anonymous A-list director reportedly said.

To say the entertainment industry leans left would be a dramatic understatement. It doesn't lean left, it pushes left with the weight of a thousand planets.

For decades, Hollywood has been dominated by Democratic Party partisans, who've taken it upon themselves to inject their ideology and viewpoint into as much of their creative work as possible. Celebrities have campaigned, almost exclusively, for left-wing candidates. They've hosted fundraisers. Given their opinions in interviews and speeches. Turned award shows into unwatchable political lectures.

Late-night television, which once focused on comedy, has become a bastion of extremism. Jimmy Kimmel doesn't even pretend to tell jokes anymore, instead focusing on releasing pre-taped responses to the State of the Union designed to appeal to his ever-shrinking audience of delusional liberals.

No sane person would claim that the industry is not dominated by Democrats. Who then use their power to exclude conservative voices, refuse to make right-leaning stories, and force their ideology down audiences' throats. Which is why the left-wing meltdown over Paramount Studios buying Warner Bros. Discovery is so utterly insane and hypocritical.

Liberals Can't Handle Paramount's David Ellison

News broke this week that Paramount Studios, led by David Ellison, had finally made an offer to buy Warner Bros. that exceeded Netflix's initial agreement. Ellison, whose father is Larry Ellison, has some marginal relationship with President Donald Trump, and has made a point to focus on shows and movies with broad appeal.

"Top Gun: Maverick," one of the highest grossing films ever made, came from Ellison's Paramount and Skydance Productions partnership. Paramount's also been the home of Taylor Sheridan, whose shows like "Landman" and "Yellowstone" have been massive, runaway hits. While other studios like Disney put out a disastrous, politically motivated remake like "Snow White," Paramount's done its best to make content that doesn't actively push half its potential audience away.

For that reason, the left hates Ellison, hates Paramount, and cannot handle another studio not being a relentless vehicle for left-wing propaganda. Here's a few examples of the unhinged reaction on liberal social media.

Left-wing industry paper Variety posted that "fears are running high" at CNN, with employees "devastated" that Ellison and Paramount are buying the company. "No one is happy," they reported.

Heaven forbid CNN move more towards the middle after years of being a left-wing echo chamber with a tiny, ever-dwindling audience.

Another Variety post showed the level of delusion currently unfolding across Hollywood. "Ellison scares the s*** out of me," an anonymous A-list director reportedly said. "Are the movies they put out going to be catered to Trump’s taste? Are they going to start cracking down on content that they don’t find to be ideologically aligned with the right?"

Incredible. And we're not done. One left-wing account went so far as to say that it could "demolish all traditional media and belief in a common reality."

Jemele Hill, of course, Jemele Hill, said that "we're in the end game now."

Why are they reacting this way? Because the left has become so accustomed to complete dominance in the entertainment industry, that even a handful of properties becoming more moderate is intolerable to them. They do not allow different viewpoints, do not tolerate dissent, and cannot handle a world in which film studios make movies based on quality and not on ideology.

Lost in all this is that Ellison has also signed off the disastrous Paramount+ show "Starfleet Academy," a series set in the Star Trek universe that's so comically left-wing that it borders on caricature.

Not to mention that the reason all these studios and properties are up for sale is that they've been hammered by years of losses and failures after alienating potential viewers. Paramount buying Warner Bros. isn't the end of the industry, it's Hollywood's last hope to regain what made it special. Before far-left politics destroyed it.