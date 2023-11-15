Crazy Plane Lady, Part II: Woman Screams She’s Been Trafficked, Family Held Hostage In Wild Southwest Video

Videos by OutKick

Tiffany Gomas — AKA the OG Crazy Plane Lady from the end of last summer — was so popular with the American public that they demanded more.

And, like the Godfather II, it appears our sequel is just as good — if not better!

Let’s now head out to a Southwest flight bound for Kansas City, where a woman had to be restrained by the flight attendants as she screamed that she was not only being human trafficked, but also that her family may or may not currently be held hostage.

Southwest flight features its own Crazy Plane Lady Tiffany Gomas

Whoaaaaa Nellie! Look out, Tiffany Gomas. There’s a new Sheriff in town and she’s coming for the title.

“Get the f—k off me! I am being trafficked! I am being human trafficked! Leave me alone!”

“If they have your family hostage don’t believe it — they use f—k emotional manipulation! This is not real!”

Big, if true. And maybe it is? Hell, this world is nuts right now. I’ve seen enough movies and TV shows to believe just about anything, so I’m not putting anything past our unidentified woman here.

Now, the giant scream at the end certainly steers me more towards the crazy side than the maybe she’s telling the truth side, but still. What a way to end a TikTok video, too. Jarring stuff.

Tiffany Gomas, for those who spent the end of summer on an island with no internet, went viral because she claimed there was “motherf–ker” on the back of her plane that wasn’t real. Because it’s 2023, that little episode was caught on video and the rest was history.

Tiffany, by the way, is now an Instagram influencer.

God, I love this freaking country.