Plane Lady Tiffany Gomas Refuses To Go Away, Does Incredibly Bizarre Interview With TMZ

Tiffany Gomas won’t go away, and still refuses to say what happened.

Gomas shot to internet fame after she left a flight screaming about how someone wasn’t real. It was an all-time internet meltdown.

The real reason for the meltdown wasn’t seeing something not there, but a dispute over AirPods, according to the Daily Mail.

Yet, Gomas, who is trying to pivot to influencing, doesn’t appear interested in breaking her story. Now, it’s all about how whatever she saw is so secret she can’t even discuss it.

Tiffany Gomas does very weird interview with TMZ.

“Thanks for asking that, but I’ve been told I can’t comment on that right now. So, I’m sorry,” Gomas responded when asked directly by TMZ what she saw.

Gomas added that a full reveal might “have to happen,” but declined to offer specifics. It certainly seems to be that she just loves the attention.

Give the interview a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think about her comments.

What is Gomas’ deal?

It’s actually insane this story continues to drag on weeks and weeks after the fact. Most stuff like this is over in a day or two.

Not Tiffany Gomas. To her credit, she’s managed to do the one thing very few do on the internet:

Hang around for more than 24 hours.

Her meltdown on an American Airlines flight happened nearly two months ago. It was at the start of July.

Yet, people just can’t let it go, despite the fact she’s obviously milking this for attention. Tiffany Gomas is literally attempting to pivot to being an Instagram star. It’s obvious what’s going on. It’s all about the attention.

Please go away. Just go away, Tiffany. Unless she has some truly shocking or jarring information to share about the plane (she doesn’t), then I don’t want more of his nonsense. I don’t want any at all.