Watch This Woman Freak Out On Airplane, Claiming There’s Imaginary People Near Her

A new viral video shows a woman freaking out on an airplane and demanding to get off after she believed someone who was in the back of the plane “wasn’t real.”

Yes, like something out of the movie Bridesmaids, a TikTok video showed the American Airlines passenger running up the aisle just as the flight was about to depart from Dallas/Fort Worth airport. Honestly, I’d expect this type of behavior leaving after a bender from Las Vegas or Miami – God knows after a few nights there I’m begging to get back home. But Dallas? Really?

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the clearly normal lady began screaming.

“THAT MOTHER F’ER IS NOT REAL”

Things then got interesting when the female passenger began screaming that there was someone or something in the back of the plane “that wasn’t real.”

“I don’t give two f****, but I am telling you right now, that m*****f***** back there is not real,” she yelled as she kept pointing to the back of the plane. However, when the other passengers looked back, they had zero idea what she was freaking out about.

But the fun quickly turned serious when the lady then ranted that the rest of the passengers could “sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.” Of all the dumb things she said, that one was the worst because that prompted an immediate grounding of the flight as it was perceived as some sort of threat.

Actually, the more I think about it… this is EXACTLY like Bridesmaids. Are they filming a sequel?

Shockingly, authorities concluded that there wasn’t anything in the back of the airplane, but only after everyone was deboarded for over three hours.

No word yet if she was on those psychedelics that Aaron Rogers talks about.

In the end, somehow she apparently was not even arrested (how?) but she was not allowed to get back on the flight. No word on where she is now, but I’m sure she’s doing just great.