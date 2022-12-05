Passengers Go At It Over Baggage Space On Budget Airline

People forget that some of the most prized real estate in the world is found at 30,000 feet: we are of course talking about the overhead luggage compartment.

Space in the overhead bin is at an absolute premium, especially if you’re flying on a budget airline where the tradeoff for a cheap ticket is having to pony up some serious bread for your bags.

As you’d expect — or have maybe even seen firsthand — people will go to great lengths to assert their dominance when it comes to getting some prime baggage storing space.

A video made the rounds of two passengers getting into it over the right to store their Samsonite in the overhead.

Two passengers caught fighting over bag space during flight https://t.co/ni7uj5tAIP pic.twitter.com/MteuArT7ni — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2022

In the video (portion of which you can find here), a woman and a man can be heard trading barbs aboard an IndiGo flight.

The Argument Was Reportedly The Result Of Some Bad Overhead Etiquette

IndiGo is a low-cost carrier based in India, and apparently it’s one on which overhead space is at a premium.

“Ma’am I paid for my seat. I am not here as a complimentary passenger,” a man can be heard telling the irate woman.

She fired back at the guy that was shouting at her, which he said he wasn’t. The video comes to an end as the flight attendants stepped in to save the day.

I don’t know who slighted who. I don’t know what started the fight. What I do know is that I’ve got no time for bad overhead bin etiquette.

You put one piece of luggage up there. One. There are 150 people on this Airbus A320 and most of them need to throw something up there.

You don’t put your suitcase and a backpack up there, and you don’t cram your winter coat up there. You definitely don’t put a canvas bag full of oranges up there (a foul I once witnessed first hand).

Carry-on luggage goes up there, and if you’ve got a backpack you shove it under the seat.

This isn’t hard folks.

