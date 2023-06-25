Conor McGregor Thanks Fans For Their Support After Rape Allegation, Vows To Fight Again

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor insists the rape allegations against him are “no more than a shakedown.” And his fans seem to believe him.

A large group of supporters swarmed the UFC superstar outside of his Manhattan hotel this weekend. As he left the hotel with his his fiancée and kids, McGregor took some time to pose for pictures with and sign autographs for the fans.

“Thank you so much for the support, appreciate the support,” the 34-year-old fighter said.

McGregor is currently facing accusations that he violently sexually assaulted a woman inside the men’s restroom after an NBA Finals game June 9.

The woman claimed McGregor took her into a restroom, kissed her without her consent and forced her to perform oral sex. She also claimed McGregor tried to rape her but was “too limp” to do so.

Video shows McGregor and his accuser together at a club table just minutes after the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Ariel Mitchell, the accuser’s attorney, says the video shows her client and McGregor were “visibly awkwardly interacting with each other.”

“This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident,” Mitchell said.

But McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, says the video actually proves the allegations are false.

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed,” Llanes said. “This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

The woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat.

Conor McGregor Says He Will Fight Again

McGregor also told TMZ he’s “looking to get a fight going.”

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Many have speculated he may never set foot in the Octagon again, but McGregor seems to think differently.

He’s currently coaching opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter and is supposed to fight the lightweight contender after the show ends. But a date has not yet been announced.