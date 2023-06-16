Videos Released Of Conor McGregor With Rape Accuser: ‘No More Than A Shakedown’

Videos by OutKick

Videos have surfaced of Conor McGregor with the woman accusing him of sexual assault, and they don’t match the initial claims made.

The Irish-born UFC star was accused of forcing an unnamed woman to perform oral sex and attempted to sodomize her after allegedly getting Miami Heat and NBA security to shuttle her into a bathroom during an NBA Finals game in Miami. After successful elbow strikes, the woman claims she made a successful escape after being held against her will.

However, videos released by TMZ appear to tell a very different story. In one video, McGregor can be seen approaching the woman and bringing her out of a large crowd into the bathroom. There was no resistance, no security separated her from anyone and there was no struggle. The massive crowd in the area appears to undercut the claim she needed to make a daring escape after successfully physically overpowering McGregor with elbow strikes.

A second video shows McGregor and the woman partying in a club at the Kaseya Center.

Conor McGregor’s lawyers respond.

Following the release of the videos, McGregor’s reps released a statement calling the situation nothing more than a “shakedown.”

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown,” McGregor’s legal reps said in a new statement following the release of the video, according to multiple reports.

However, the unnamed victim continues to claim she was violated by the UFC star.

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room. The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead Conor took her into the restroom. My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls. My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video,” her attorney Ariel Mitchell said, according to the same TMZ report.

The woman initially claimed she was looking to settle with the Heat, the NBA and Conor McGregor. It’s unclear whether or not that is even viable after the release of the videos.

Mitchell pivots a bit with new statement.

Her lawyer also told Fox News the following, “Mr. McGregor’s team can say this is a shakedown, these allegations are false, but the video is clear. A soon to be married man with a fourth baby on the way is himself leading a woman, he doesn’t know and not his pregnant fiancé, into the bathroom. Until Conor’s team offers an explanation to that, we are not interested in commenting further. We are working with the police and have an have been since the onset of this incident. We are looking forward to Justice being served.”

Videos released after Conor McGregor accused of rape. He’s denied any wrongdoing. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Continue to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.