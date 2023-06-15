Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals Game

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor faces an allegation of rape, but claims it’s complete fiction.

Ariel Mitchell, the attorney for the unnamed alleged victim, sent letters to the UFC superstar, the NBA and the Miami Heat about the alleged June 9 incident at the Kaseya Center, according to TMZ. It’s the same night McGregor punched the Heat mascot and went viral.

McGregor is accused of “violently” sexually assaulting the unnamed woman in a men’s restroom after NBA and Heat security allegedly separated the woman from her friend and forced her into the bathroom, according to the same TMZ report.

The letters allege “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.”

Conor McGregor faces rape allegation. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor faces incredibly graphic allegations.

The Irish-born star, who has had multiple incidents outside of the octagon, is accused of shoving “his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her,” forcing her to perform oral sex and attempting to sodomize her, according to letters obtained by TMZ.

The unnamed woman was able to get away from McGregor after allegedly elbowing him, but left her purse behind. She eventually got it back after pleading with security, according to TMZ.

Conor McGregor accused of violently assaulting woman in Miami during Heat/Nuggets NBA Finals game. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McGregor denies the allegations.

Conor McGregor is completely denying the claims. A rep for the star fighter said Thursday that the “allegations are false” and added, “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The unnamed woman is looking for settlements from McGregor, the Heat, and the NBA instead of going through litigation.

Conor McGregor denies rape claim. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The situation remains fluid. Check back to OutKick for any updates that might come in.