Conor McGregor Addresses Punching Heat Mascot

Videos by OutKick

In his first public address of the mascot punch heard around the world, former UFC champ Conor McGregor is here to remind everyone that it was all a “skit” amid backlash for sending Miami Heat mascot Burnie to the hospital.

McGregor attended Friday’s NBA Finals Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets to promote his recovery spray.

In a skit with Miami mascot Burnie at Kaseya Center, McGregor punched the 7-foot-6 mascot so hard that the man inside the suit went to the hospital.

“Connor, this is a skit, take it easy out there, it’s just a skit”



Connor McGregor: “Ok, mate” pic.twitter.com/5rSGaOZDwU — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 10, 2023

The anonymous man received pain medication and promptly left the hospital.

‘He’s Doing Fine,’ Conor McGregor Shares

Since the punch, people have been discussing whether ‘The Notorious’ McGregor went too far with the punch.

McGregor spoke on the incident from NYC on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ Sports, and said the man in the costume is doing alright.

“The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well,” McGregor said. “I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show!”

Over the weekend, the Heat announced that Burnie was in good spirits after getting the lights knocked out of him.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra commended the man for his “Miami Heat Toughness.”

“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” Spo said.

“We won’t reveal who that is, but he’s tough,” he added. “He can take a punch and get back up. He’s not going to miss any time.”

Reporter: "What does it say about your mascot that he can take a punch from Conor McGregor, bounce back, and still be ready to go next home game?"



Erik Spoelstra: "That's the Miami Heat toughness… He's not gonna miss any time." 🤣



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ml8gvST1vL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, UFC chief Dana White gave some support to McGregor amid the backlash.

The UFC prez questioned why the Heat thought it was a good idea to invite Conor to punch their mascot — a fair point.

White said, “What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? … Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot — I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet — I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot.

“Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Burnie now has an offseason to fully recover after the Heat’s elimination game on Monday versus Denver. The Heat’s red-hot playoffs came to an end after five games with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.