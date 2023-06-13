Dana White Blames Miami Heat For Allowing Connor McGregor To Beat The Hell Out Its Mascot

Videos by OutKick
UFC chief Dana White is taking Conor McGregor‘s side after the MMA star slugged Miami Heat mascot Burnie in the face.
Dana White Questions Heat’s Punchy Skit Featuring McGregor, Burnie
White challenged McGregor’s critics to consider if asking a professional fighter to punch you in the face is a good decision. Miami organized a skit for Friday’s Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets where McGregor promoted his recovery spray by punching Burnie and spraying it on the mascot.
McGregor’s punch sent the man in the giant bird outfit to the hospital. The poor employee received pain meds in his quick med trip.
“What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters?” White said, speaking to the media Saturday from the UFC 289 event.
White’s right … how did the Miami Heat expect this skit to end well?
“What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? … Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot — I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet — I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot.”
White added, “Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”
Burnie Had “Miami Heat Toughness”
McGregor, a former UFC champ, has yet to comment on the mascot’s trip to the hospital. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra joked about the scene while speaking with the media on Sunday. He lauded Burnie’s “Miami Heat Toughness.”
The Heat will need to bring their signature toughness to Monday’s Game 5 at Ball Arena to stave off elimination.
