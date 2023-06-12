Erik Spoelstra Applauds Heat Mascot That Got KO’d by Conor McGregor

Videos by OutKick

Burnie, the Miami Heat’s mascot, took a knockout punch from MMA icon Conor McGregor during Friday’s NBA Finals Game 4.

What seemed like a skit (and it was indeed a skit) resulted in the man in the giant bird outfit going to the hospital after taking too much torque from McGregor.

Instead of a one-way ticket to Palookaville, Burnie’s getting back in high spirits at a time when Miami needs him the most: facing elimination against the Denver Nuggets, down 3-1 in the series.

“Connor, this is a skit, take it easy out there, it’s just a skit”



Connor McGregor: “Ok, mate” pic.twitter.com/5rSGaOZDwU — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 10, 2023

Commending the Miami mascot for his courage is Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The coach spoke on Burnie’s run-in with Conor McGregor — a skit intended to promote McGregor’s plant-powered recovery spray — and tipped his cap to the man in the mask for his toughness.

READ: PROPER PUNCH: CONNOR MCGREGOR SENDS MIAMI HEAT MASCOT TO HOSPITAL AFTER KNOCKOUT PUNCH: TREY WALLACE

Spoelstra called Burnie’s grit “Miami Heat toughness,” which the team itself should incorporate in its game plan soon or get eliminated.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” Spoelstra said.

“We won’t reveal who that is, but he’s tough,” Spoelstra said of the man in the mascot’s suit. “He can take a punch and get back up. He’s not going to miss any time.”

Reporter: "What does it say about your mascot that he can take a punch from Conor McGregor, bounce back, and still be ready to go next home game?"



Erik Spoelstra: "That's the Miami Heat toughness… He's not gonna miss any time." 🤣



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ml8gvST1vL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

On Monday, the Heat can prove that this postseason’s Cinderella team won’t go down without a fight.

The Miami Heat have been getting the sense kicked out of them by the Nuggets. Making matters worse is having to stay alive against the Nuggets before a home crowd desperately waiting for the franchise’s first championship.

Miami got pummeled in Games 1, 3 and 4 as their offense continued to sputter and their once-formidable defense failed to stop the pound-for-pound best player in the league, Nikola Jokic.