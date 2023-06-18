Conor McGregor Meets Fans In NYC, Looks Unfazed Amid Rape Allegations

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor spent time signing autographs for fans outside The Peninsula hotel in Manhattan on Saturday night.

The UFC superstar appeared to be heading to a children’s party. Security carried superhero-themed toys and balloons while guiding McGregor to his car.

Fans waited for him to he return hours later, and McGregor signed a few more autographs before entering the hotel.

Conor McGregor meets fans in Manhattan. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

It was his first public sighting since allegations emerged that McGregor violently sexually assaulted a woman inside the men’s restroom after an NBA Finals game June 9.

The woman claimed McGregor took her into a restroom, kissed her without her consent and forced her to perform oral sex. She also claimed McGregor tried to rape her but was “too limp” to do so.

McGregor adamantly insists the allegations are “no more than a shakedown.”

Newly surfaced video shows UFC star Conor McGregor and his accuser together at a club table just minutes after the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Ariel Mitchell, the accuser’s attorney, says the video shows her client and McGregor were “visibly awkwardly interacting with each other.”

“This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident,” Mitchell said.

But McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, says the video actually proves the allegations are false.

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed,” Llanes said. “This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

The woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat.