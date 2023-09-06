College Football Week 1 TV Ratings A Huge Win For FOX And Colorado, Disaster For ESPN

FOX rolled the dice on Deion Sanders making Colorado relevant in Week 1 of the college football season, and it paid off in a massive way.

Couple that with the disastrous Disney-Spectrum dispute that caused massive ESPN blackouts across the country, and it was a BANNER weekend for the good guys (that’s us!).

The TV numbers are in, they’ve been crunched, and when they came back out the other side the data was clear: people were obsessed with Colorado’s upset bid in Fort Worth Saturday, and the only thing that saved Disney and ESPN over the first weekend was Sunday night’s LSU-FSU game:

FOX rolled the dice on Deion Sanders and won while ESPN plunges

Holy cow! What a drop-off! I haven’t seen a plunge like that since Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

Yes, obviously the Disney-Spectrum you-know-what measuring contest had a lot to do with those numbers. When Spectrum-users — many of whom are in the south — can’t watch any of the Disney-owned networks for the first weekend of college football season, it’s going to be an issue.

That being said, the Colorado-TCU game was a pretty big risk for FOX — which also sent Big Noon Kickoff to Forth Worth. And it paid off in a massive way.

It especially paid off because FOX is also sending it’s pregame show to Boulder this Saturday for Deion Sanders’ home-opener against Nebraska.

College GameDay, on the other hand, will be in Tuscaloosa for the Texas-Alabama rematch. The numbers this time next week will be fascinating to watch.

College football fans watched way more FOX than ESPN during Week 1.

It’s also pretty shocking to see so little SEC teams on that above graphic. Again, you had a lot of them on ESPN — including Florida, which played Thursday night and brought in 3.1 million viewers.

But still, the big winners over Week 1 were clearly FOX, CBS (Ohio State-Indiana, Rutgers, Oregon State) and NBC ( WVU-Penn State).

If not for the LSU-FSU Sunday night game, it would’ve been a bloodbath for the World Wide Leader. If you read OutKick last Saturday, I told you it was time to flip the channel over to FOX for good, anyways.

Looks like plenty of you listened!

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

