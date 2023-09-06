Clay Travis’ Gambling Picks For College Football Week 2: Bets For Alabama-Texas, Nebraska-Colorado & More

Videos by OutKick

Last week we had one of the most remarkable gambling runs in history: our first 12 picks all won. That’s never happened before in the OutKick pick history. Then, facing a potential 13th win, James Franklin elected to run a play with a running clock and only 12 seconds left in the game. Penn State scored, costing us the West Virginia cover and from there everything fell apart.

We lost that game and the next five, including a totally unnecessary Florida State touchdown to hit the over when they could have taken a knee as well. (Brian Kelly had stopped calling timeouts so the game was over with two kneels.)

12-0 against the spread today for @outkick gambling picks so far. The greatest gambling run in college football history continues. https://t.co/l9AucvwS1W — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 3, 2023

As a result we finished 12-6 on the week.

By all accounts this is still a phenomenal opening weekend, but I can’t help but feel as if we were close to a truly epic weekend and that Penn State play call killed our mojo.

As a result, our quest for perfection rolls on into week 2.

And, rejoice, we’re going 14-0 this week.

Get rich, kids with these 14 winners.

Vanderbilt at Wake, the over 57.5

These nerds can score points.

But they can also give up a bunch of points because like nerds throughout history — the Maginot Line ring a bell? — they don’t play great defense.

Which means this is a perfect over.

Vandy gave up 28 to Hawaii and 13 points to Alabama A&M. Meanwhile Wake Forest gave up 17 to Elon last week.

What happens Saturday in Winston-Salem? Both teams score 30. Even if you’re not a nerd, you can do basic math — that’s 60 points. And you don’t need to solve for the hypotenuse to know that’s a winning ticket.

Nebraska +3.5 at Colorado

Last Thursday night Nebraska had a heartbreaking collapse to lose at Minnesota. Meanwhile Deion Sanders is still trash talking over the Buffs win at TCU. So why, pray tell, am I taking the devastated team to cover against the surging team?

Because college football isn’t all momentums, it’s matchups too.

Sometimes a loss makes you focus better than a win. And while I’m tempted to take Nebraska outright, I’ve seen them snatch defeat from the jaws of victory too many times over the past yeawr to do that.

But take Nebraska plus more than the inevitable heartbreaking field goal that Colorado will kick to win on the final play of the game?

Sure.

Texas A&M -4.5 at Miami

Prediction: The Aggies will have more fans than Miami on Saturday in Miami.

I’m not even joking. Miami may have to use a silent count on offense.

The Aggies with Bobby Petrino on the offensive controls are the more talented and better team than the Hurricanes by a substantial margin. I think they roll into South Florida and win by double digits.

Howdy, take the Aggies.

Iowa at Iowa State, the over 36.5

I know.

I know.

Trust me, I know.

I’m taking the over in an Iowa game — against another Iowa team no less — and if this game ends 10-7 like last year’s game then I’m going to feel like an absolute idiot.

But the CyHawk Bowl is going to feature an offensive explosion this year.

21-20 will be the final score.

And you’ll be dancing in the cornstalks like Shoeless Joe Jackson because you’ll have hit the over no matter who wins.

UNLV +36.5 at Michigan

The Wolverines weren’t that impressive in week one.

And I don’t think they’ll be that impressive in week two either.

I like Barry Odom, a former defensive coordinator, with a couple of weeks to take on a relatively pedestrian offensive attack from Michigan. I’m not saying it’s close, but I’m saying the Running Rebels cover by double digits.

Call it 38-14 Michigan, which gives you an easy cover.

Ole Miss at Tulane, the over 64.5

This game is going to end with a bunch of Ole Miss fans still passed out in the French Quarter.

“Riley, wake up, the Rebs are already playing.”

“Stop punching me, Taylor, I promise daddy already booked us at Commander’s Palace tonight.”

“Have y’all seen, Kelly?”

(Fun fact, every Ole Miss fan has names that could be used by either men or women. And it won’t matter here, both sexes will still be drunk.)

But as long as they took the over, they can go right back to the hurricanes on Bourbon Street.

Because this one is hitting 80+.

Hotty Totty, points almighty.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – SEPTEMBER 02: Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders before the game against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Kent State at Arkansas -37.5

Everyone has forgotten that Arkansas returns KJ Jefferson. Seriously, even you’re reading this right now and you’re like, “Wait, he’s still there? He’s pretty good.”

Yep, KJ just does what KJ does, puts up four touchdowns a game and goes right back into northern Arkansas oblivion every week.

This week Kent State gives up another fifty. Last week it was UCF, this week it’s Arkansas.

The Razorbacks win by 45, KJ posts five touchdowns, and then vanishes into the Ozarks for another week.

Oregon at Texas Tech, the over 66.5

I feel like Texas Tech is the king of teams that play great games and no one pays attention to them. And this game has all the hallmarks of a 45-42 shootout that everyone forgets is actually being played.

Also, to be fair, can we talk about the fact that Texas Tech was so bad on defense that PATRICK FREAKING MAHOMES had a losing record there. Do you know how hard this is to pull off? You’ve got the greatest quarterback of his generation and he had a losing record in college?!

We really need a deep dive on all of this.

Anyway, Texas Tech hasn’t played defense in the 21st century. Which is convenient because Oregon hasn’t either.

The result?

The over cashes.

Appalachian State +18.5 at UNC and the over 58.5

Did someone at Appalachian State catch someone at North Carolina committing a murder and agree not to turn them in so long as UNC played App State every year in football? That’s the only reason I can explain why UNC keeps playing App State. Because UNC has won by two and lost by three in the past four years and here they are playing another game.

And now you’re telling me that UNC, fresh off a huge win over South Carolina to start the season, is going to be ready to roll against App State?

I just don’t buy it.

Also, if I’m wrong about this, App State just gave up 24 points to Garder Webb. Admittedly, I’m not an expert on Gardner Webb football, but if you gave up 63 to UNC last year and 24 to Gardner Webb this year, it feels like the over is a good play too.

So, boom, App State and the over.*

(*Both of these bets cash with ease or both of them get crushed. There’s no middle ground here. This is gambling science, everyone knows I’m right. This always happen when you take two sides of a non-major game.)

Texas +7 at Alabama

At some point in time, Steve Sarkisian has to win a truly big game at Texas.

Last year he should have beaten Alabama and he almost did it even with Quinn Ewers knocked out of the game. In fact, but for the electric play of Bryce Young late, Alabama would have lost in Austin.

I know Jalen Milroe had a good game against MTSU, but at some point the absence of Bryce Young is going to show up.

I think that happens on Saturday in Tuscaloosa and Texas covers and has a chance to win late.

Hook’em +7

SMU at Oklahoma, the over 69.5

Last week Oklahoma scored over 70 against Butch Jones and Arkansas State.

This week SMU, one of the newest members of the ACC, rolls into Norman and we have ourselves an old fashioned shoot out.

The over’s the play.

Arizona at Mississippi State -9

Truth: I still can’t believe Mike Leach is gone.

I loved Leach. He would have been crushed to hear Jimmy Buffett died and I know Key West in particular is still mourning both guys.

I’m sorry to interject some seriousness in the picks, but I really do miss the Pirate.

But in much less serious news the team he left behind in Starkvegas is pretty talented and Will Rogers is still there too. And I think they come out and roll Arizona on Saturday.

Hail State for the cover.

Auburn at California, the over 54.5

The right reverend Hugh Freeze put up 50+ for Auburn on Saturday and I think he dictates pace on the road against Cal as well.

Plus, Cal scored 58 in week one.

This line is way too low which means, yep, it’s time, tap the vein boys and girls, for the blood bank guarantee.

The over cashes faster than a prime sidewalk spot gets defecated on in the Bay Area.

Cha-Ching!

There you have it, we’re going 14-0.

Get rich, kids.

Clay’s Overall Record After 1 Week: 12-6