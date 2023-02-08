Jackson State Basketball Game Includes Fight With Fans, Cheerleader Interference

Videos by OutKick

The Jackson State-Arkansas Pine-Bluff men’s college basketball game got WILD late Monday night.

Oh, you weren’t glued in on that showdown? First off, shame on you, because you missed mayhem in the stands between players, fans and perhaps members of JSU’s football team.

Then, you missed chaos on the court when a cheerleader got a little handsy in overtime.

See, this is why you can’t miss a second of SWAC basketball action!

Going in order, the first on-court disruption came with three minutes left in overtime. Yeah, you had to wait a while to get here, but the payoff was worth it.

It all started when a couple rowdy fans behind JSU’s bench apparently said something the Pine-Bluff fellas didn’t like, and we came close to another Malice at the Palace situation unfolding.

Come for the almost-brawl, but stay for the commentary, because it is A+.

Things got heated between UAPB players and Jackson State football players/fans who were sitting behind the bench 😨 @mid_madness pic.twitter.com/BVRnJ6i1x6 — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 7, 2023

Arkansas Pine-Bluff players take on Jackson State fans, cheerleaders

“Jackson State, we’re better than that!” from the PA announcer is hilarious. Yeah, that’ll ease tensions between a bunch of pissed off college kids. Good thinking!

Also, I know the announcer says it appears to be Jackson State football players, but who knows who those guys really are. They’re probably NOT on the bowling team judging by their physique, but I’m not gonna sit here and pretend to know one way or the other.

“Pine-Bluff, we’re better than that!” the PA cat continues.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff basketball players not happy with Jackson State fans.

The announcers do bring up a good point, too …

Um, where’s the security? The police? Hell, I’d even take a beefed up administrator at this point. But no, this appears to be between the fans and Pine-Bluff players and coaches only, and it’s up to them to figure it out.

Anyway, moving on …

The mayhem finally calms down, and we get back to some OT action.

In the second overtime, a ref had to step during a late free throw attempt by Pine-Bluff because apparently a JSU cheerleader was a little too distracting with his hands.

Here is the cheerleader interference from UAPB vs Jackson State. I guess the ref didn't like how animated he was getting with his attempts to distract the free throw shooter lol. pic.twitter.com/D152G8M8Pj — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 7, 2023

Eh, seems a little silly to me. That’s their job, isn’t it? At least on some level? Look, if you can’t make a free throw in a half-empty arena with one cheerleader waving his hands in front of you, that’s on you. Not him.

And yes, I say him because I did some crack OutKick investigative work and saw that Twitter user DON THE DON commented on the above video.

Upon clicking on DON THE DON’s profile, I found out he’s the cheerleader in question.

Case closed.

You’re welcome.