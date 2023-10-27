Climate Change Protestors Have Climbed The Lourve And Covered It In Orange Paint

Videos by OutKick

Climate change activists scaled and protested at France’s historic Lourve pyramid this morning as they doused the iconic art museum in orange paint all in the name of preventing climate change and God knows what else.

Video across social media show a man in full on rock climbing gear hopping over a security railing before scaling the 70-foot tall glass and metal pyramid. Onlookers can be heard shouting and then booing the activists who continue to disrupt regular people’s lives.

Die Letzte Generation in Frankreich, besser bekannt als #Endzeitsekte, hat heute Steine auf die #Louvre Pyramide, in #Paris geschmissen und dieses Nationaldenkmal mit Farbe beschmiert.

Sie ziehen die Zügel an und werden Fehler machen. Gott schütze Europa! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rSqMBDccf5 — BundesStolzbeauftragter🚫✌🏻🇩🇪 (@bundesStolz) October 27, 2023

LOUVRE WAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN AS SECURITY INTERVENED

Other video shows even more “eco-activists” damaging the outside of the pyramid while security tries to tackle them.

No word yet on which environmentalist group is responsible for this genius display of protest that achieves nothing except the guarantee that people that COULD have been on your side are now undoubtedly pissed off at you.

Any tourist that wanted to just go about their day and see the Louvre now had their plan all messed up because they had to temporarily shut down the building. Just listen to the audio in the post above – those people don’t sound like they’re too happy with the protestors. When activists earlier this summer stormed the U.S. Open, or I should say ‘glued’ themselves at the U.S. Open, it didn’t sound like a ringing endorsement either.

Climate activist glued his feet to the floor at US Open after interrupting the match. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsv8TCGzd2 — Jack Ciapciak (@jackciapciak) September 8, 2023

CLIMATE CHANGE TACTICS AREN’T WORKING

Time and time again I keep writing here that it’s one thing to want a better and cleaner world – we all should. But it’s the way that you go about it that is ultimately going to bring people to your cause and to spread the message.

When you add that this isn’t just local protestors that are making signs with supplies they got from Staples, but rather a billion-dollar coordinated and strategic effort by the likes of groups like the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) you realize that this goes beyond wanting to protect the rainforest or “stopping oil.”

As we’ve seen, much of those at the top are using many of these activists as pawns for a long game. One that almost all the time comes down to bringing in more money. The double standards are striking – with many of them protesting you or I driving a gas-powered car but they can live a life on private jets.

One thing’s for certain though. The more disruptive these activists become at events and places that have nothing to do whatsoever with whatever their mission is, the more they are going to lose the public’s sympathy and be seen as a nuisance and annoying rather than a legitimate cause.