Fossil Fuel Libs Crash US Open; Crowds Rain Boos On Activists

Videos by OutKick

Crying climate change activists interrupted the U.S. Open on Thursday. And everyone hated it.

Three losers in “End Fossil Fuel” t-shirts started screaming during the second set of the semifinal match between American Coco Gauff (6) and Czechoslovakian Karolina Muchova (10).

Environmental protestors wearing “End Fossil Fuel” t-shirts disturb and delay the match between USA’s Coco Gauff and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during the US Open tennis tournament women’s singles semi-finals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Coco Gauff of the United States looks on during a break of play during her Women’s Singles Semifinal match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day Eleven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Environmental protestors wearing “End Fossil Fuel” t-shirts disturb and delay the match between USA’s Coco Gauff and Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during the US Open tennis tournament women’s singles semi-finals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2023. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Open staff did a terrible job of removing the activists, leading to more than 30 minutes of delay.

The main complication: At least one of the activists appeared to have glued their BARE feet to the floor.

The United States Tennis Association released a statement on the scene:

“Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff-Muchova match, play was halted due to a protest conducted by four spectators.

“Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl. Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium.”

The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody.

In total, 49 minutes elapsed before play resumed.

Climate activist glued his feet to the floor at US Open after interrupting the match. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsv8TCGzd2 — Jack Ciapciak (@jackciapciak) September 8, 2023

Gauff and Muchova were clearly frustrated; meanwhile, the crowds at Arthur Ashe erupted into massive booing.

The players eventually left the court. Gauff and Muchova returned to action, and Coco won in two sets (6-4, 7-5).

When it comes to taking the spotlight off women’s sports, the libs are unrivaled.

Three protesters have disrupted Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova's semifinal chanting "end fossil fuels". Play has been stopped for nearly 10 minutes, security struggling to get the final protester to leave



New York crowd not shy about voicing their thoughts #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QhL02dF2mP — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

Coco Gauff & Karolina Muchova were forced to stop play due to some people yelling & protesting during the match. pic.twitter.com/vbxttx1id8 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

Coco Gauff’s US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova halted by climate change protestors in the stands. #usopen pic.twitter.com/qded3qEYBN — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) September 8, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Members of the New York Police Department step in to help with protesters during the Women’s Singles Semifinal match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day Eleven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)