Fossil Fuel Libs Crash US Open; Crowds Rain Boos On Activists

Crying climate change activists interrupted the U.S. Open on Thursday. And everyone hated it.
Three losers in “End Fossil Fuel” t-shirts started screaming during the second set of the semifinal match between American Coco Gauff (6) and Czechoslovakian Karolina Muchova (10).
U.S. Open staff did a terrible job of removing the activists, leading to more than 30 minutes of delay.
The main complication: At least one of the activists appeared to have glued their BARE feet to the floor.
The United States Tennis Association released a statement on the scene:
“Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff-Muchova match, play was halted due to a protest conducted by four spectators.
“Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl. Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium.”
The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody.
In total, 49 minutes elapsed before play resumed.
Gauff and Muchova were clearly frustrated; meanwhile, the crowds at Arthur Ashe erupted into massive booing.
The players eventually left the court. Gauff and Muchova returned to action, and Coco won in two sets (6-4, 7-5).
When it comes to taking the spotlight off women’s sports, the libs are unrivaled.
Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.
