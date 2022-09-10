Clay Travis’ Week 2 College Football Picks— Big Noon Kickoff

Everyone knows Clay Travis is the greatest gambler who’s ever lived. He went 9-2 last week, and he’s here to give us all more picks ahead of Week 2‘s slate of games.

No. 20 KENTUCKY at No. 12 FLORIDA — 7 p.m. ET

Clay is taking Florida -6.

“Kentucky is still a basketball school,” Clay said. “Go Gators, they cover the number.”

“This is an easy call to start with,” he said. “Florida Gators, they got the big win over Utah last week. Anthony Richardson, he may be a top five pick in the draft next year. Kentucky is not ready. They can’t run the ball. I love the Florida Gators to take down the University of Kentucky. Kentucky is still a basketball school. They’re not winning on the road at The Swamp. Go Gators. They cover the number.”

No. 24 TENNESSEE at No. 17 PITT — 3:30 p.m. ET Clay is taking the Vols -5. “Look, last year, Tennessee couldn’t get it done with Hendon Hooker. They brought him in late. I think this is an opportunity for Tennessee to establish. They always talk about, ‘hey, is Texas back or not?’ Tennessee is back. They are going to cover the 5, they are going to cover the 6.”

No. 9 BAYLOR at No. 21 BYU — 10:15 p.m. ET

Clay is taking BYU

“I’m not buying into Baylor. I think they’re way overrated. I think BYU at home is going to cover this number. They’re a small favorite. They win by a touchdown or more.”