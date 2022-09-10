Clay Travis’ Super 6 Picks: Big Noon Kickoff

The Alabama game at Texas may be underway, but Clay Travis is here to help guide the rest of your Saturday betting slate and gives his lock of the week:

Alabama -21 (against Texas)

Duke +10 (at Northwestern)

Washington State +17.5 (at Wisconsin)

Texas Tech -3 (vs Houston)

Stanford +9 (vs USC)

Mississippi State -10.5 (at Arizona)

“Look, I know Texas wants to be back. I know they are desperate to win with Steve Sarkisian,” Clay said. “And then Saban’s had a little bit of difficulty of late with former assistant coaches. Here’s the problem, Rob. Bama is just too much. They win by 25 over Texas. Longhorn fans go home sad. All right. 25 point win for Alabama.”

Clay’s Lock of the Week?

“The over, Kentucky on the road against Florida. Lock it in. Boom. Get rich kids! Kentucky, Florida the over. Enjoy the games and enjoy getting rich.”