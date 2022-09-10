Wake up … it’s Week 2 of the college football season and I hear we have a SPICY showdown in Texas with some team from Alabama.

The Longhorns host the top-ranked Crimson Tide in today’s marquee college football showdown.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be on the scene all morning, with OutKick founder Clay Travis on the ground and ready to roll.

The game is set for a crisp noon kickoff on Fox and Alabama, as always, is a massive favorite.

This is the first meeting between the two schools since Alabama beat Texas, 37-21, in the 2010 BCS National Championship game. However, it’s the Longhorns who have dominated the series historically.

Texas is 7-1-1 all-time against Alabama, winning the first game back in 1902 (the golden age of college football, I hear). The two programs tied, 3-3, in the 1960 Bluebonnet Bowl.

Something tells me we’ll have a few more points this afternoon.

Elsewhere, No. 24 Tennessee heads to No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Kentucky will try to slow down Anthony Richardson and the 12th-ranked Florida Gators, and No. 9 Baylor takes on No. 21 BYU.

As always, we have an absolutely LOADED slate of college football games today. Pour the coffee, fire up the grill, put the Busch Light on ice and take a seat.

Let’s roll.

College football Week 2 TV schedule

No. 1 Alabama at Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Missouri at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Western Illinois at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duke at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | FS1

Ohio at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC

North Carolina at Georgia State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

UTSA at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

South Alabama at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Bucknell at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri S&T at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Morehead State at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at No. 5 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Memphis at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Maryland at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium

South Dakota at Montana | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLC at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Portland State at Washington | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Washington

Northern Colorado at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | MW Network

Samford at No. 2 Georgia | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech | 4 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State at Iowa | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Virginia at Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Indiana State at Purdue | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Wagner at Rutgers | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Norfolk State at James Madison | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Mississippi Valley State at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at North Dakota | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

East Tennessee State at The Citadel | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at UCLA | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

San Diego at Cal Poly | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Georgetown | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Nevada | 5:30 p.m. | MW Network

Kansas at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Old Dominion at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Buffalo | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

UAB at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Elon at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Winston-Salem at NC Central | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Christian at Stetson | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Rhode Island at Bryant | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+

Syracuse at UConn | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

UMass at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Alabama A&M at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

FIU at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Jacksonville State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Northern Arizona at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UVA Wise at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Houston Baptist | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Eastern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 10 USC at Stanford | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Southern at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Texas Southern at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

McNeese at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Valparaiso at Illinois State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawai’i at No. 4 Michigan | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tarleton at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Indiana | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Boston College at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Nicholls at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN3

Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

New Mexico State at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Chadron State at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+`

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Mississippi State at Arizona | 11 p.m. | FS1