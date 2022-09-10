Wake up … it’s Week 2 of the college football season and I hear we have a SPICY showdown in Texas with some team from Alabama.
The Longhorns host the top-ranked Crimson Tide in today’s marquee college football showdown.
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be on the scene all morning, with OutKick founder Clay Travis on the ground and ready to roll.
The game is set for a crisp noon kickoff on Fox and Alabama, as always, is a massive favorite.
This is the first meeting between the two schools since Alabama beat Texas, 37-21, in the 2010 BCS National Championship game. However, it’s the Longhorns who have dominated the series historically.
Texas is 7-1-1 all-time against Alabama, winning the first game back in 1902 (the golden age of college football, I hear). The two programs tied, 3-3, in the 1960 Bluebonnet Bowl.
Something tells me we’ll have a few more points this afternoon.
Elsewhere, No. 24 Tennessee heads to No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Kentucky will try to slow down Anthony Richardson and the 12th-ranked Florida Gators, and No. 9 Baylor takes on No. 21 BYU.
As always, we have an absolutely LOADED slate of college football games today. Pour the coffee, fire up the grill, put the Busch Light on ice and take a seat.
Let’s roll.
College football Week 2 TV schedule
No. 1 Alabama at Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Missouri at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Western Illinois at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Duke at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | FS1
Ohio at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC
North Carolina at Georgia State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
UTSA at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
South Alabama at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Bucknell at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri S&T at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Morehead State at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at No. 5 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Kennesaw State at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Memphis at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Maryland at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium
South Dakota at Montana | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLC at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Portland State at Washington | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Washington
Northern Colorado at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | MW Network
Samford at No. 2 Georgia | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech | 4 p.m. | FS1
Iowa State at Iowa | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Virginia at Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Indiana State at Purdue | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Wagner at Rutgers | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
Norfolk State at James Madison | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
Mississippi Valley State at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UNI at North Dakota | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
East Tennessee State at The Citadel | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at UCLA | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
San Diego at Cal Poly | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Georgetown | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at Nevada | 5:30 p.m. | MW Network
Kansas at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Buffalo | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
UAB at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Elon at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Winston-Salem at NC Central | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Christian at Stetson | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut | 6 p.m. | ESPN3
Rhode Island at Bryant | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+
Syracuse at UConn | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
UMass at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
Alabama A&M at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
FIU at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Jacksonville State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Northern Arizona at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UVA Wise at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Houston Baptist | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Eastern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
No. 10 USC at Stanford | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
San Jose State at Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Southern at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Georgia Southern at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Texas Southern at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
McNeese at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Valparaiso at Illinois State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Hawai’i at No. 4 Michigan | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Tarleton at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Indiana | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Boston College at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Nicholls at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN3
Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
New Mexico State at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Chadron State at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+`
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Mississippi State at Arizona | 11 p.m. | FS1